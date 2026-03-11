A 24-year-old Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) student allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai, leaving behind a six-page note in which she accused her boyfriend of mentally harassing her and humiliating her over their relationship.

A 24-year-old Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) student allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai's Antop Hill, leaving behind a six-page note in which she accused her boyfriend of mentally harassing her and humiliating her over their relationship. Her ex-boyfriend has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

The accused, identified as Fuzail Ahmed Khan (34), an insurance broker, was taken into custody on Tuesday after police examined the disturbing note allegedly written by the young woman before her death. According to police, the note detailed a pattern of humiliation and emotional distress linked to Khan.

Khan was produced before the Kurla court, and remanded to one day of police custody.

Police denied any communal angle to the case, saying that the incident was a result of a strained and failed relationship.

The young woman, who lived with her parents and sister at Rawali Camp in Antop Hill, was pursuing a Master’s in Dental Surgery (MDS) at a dental college in Navi Mumbai. She also worked part-time at BYL Nair Hospital.

The victim’s father, a retired man, approached the Antop Hill police station and told that on Sunday evening, his daughter went into her room around 7 pm and denied to join the family for dinner despite repeated calls.

When she did not open the door, family members forced it open only to find her hanging from a white nylon rope. She was rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared her dead before admission at 11.18 am.

Police initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and recovered six handwritten pages from the room, which they believe to be the victim’s suicide note. After verification, officials confirmed that the handwriting matched that of the deceased.

Based on the complaint lodged by her father, the police then registered a case of abetment to suicide against Khan.

In the note, the young woman recounted how she had met Khan on a dating app. The two gradually became friends and were in a relationship for about one and a half years. However, the relationship reportedly became toxic.

The woman alleged in her note that her former boyfriend frequently humiliated and insulted her, pushing her into severe emotional distress.

We don't want to see you in fridge: Victim's friends joked

The victim wrote that her friends were aware of the difficulties she faced in the relationship and would sometimes joke, saying, "We don't want to see you in the fridge," a reference to Shraddha Walkar Delhi murder case in which the woman's body parts were found inside a refrigerator.

"However, over the course of time the duo realised that their relationship will not last and due to various reasons they cannot go ahead and hence decided to break off and be just friends,'' a police official said.

Another man had recently entered the woman’s life that reportedly angered Khan and triggered a confrontation between the two.

During the altercation, Khan allegedly made derogatory remarks at her in a fit of rage, which, according to police, deeply affected her mental state.