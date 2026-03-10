A double tragedy has hit a family in Chennai. A father, stressed about not being able to get his 30-year-old daughter married, died by suicide. The very next day, his grieving daughter also took her own life.

Chennai: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Vadapalani, on the outskirts of Chennai. A father, deeply worried that he couldn't get his daughter married, ended his life. The very next day, his daughter, unable to bear the shock of his death, also took the same drastic step.

What exactly happened?

The family's story is truly tragic. Krishnakumar, a 57-year-old auto driver, lived in Vadapalani with his wife and younger daughter, Pakiyam. He had already married off his elder daughter a few years ago, but the family was still struggling with the debt from that wedding. This financial pressure made it impossible to arrange a marriage for 30-year-old Pakiyam, even when some proposals came their way. By the time their financial situation improved a little, good marriage proposals had stopped coming for her.

Krishnakumar would often tell his family how guilty he felt, believing his debt was ruining his younger daughter's future. His wife tried to console him, but for the last month, he was severely depressed. This stress eventually led him to take his own life. When he didn't come home, Pakiyam started looking for him everywhere, but there was no sign of him. The family then found his phone in their backyard and, fearing the worst, they immediately called the police.

The police launched a search and soon found Krishnakumar's body. His death was a massive shock for Pakiyam. Her father had often shared his worries with her, and she had always been the one to comfort him. The day after his funeral, she went into her room, locked the door from the inside, and ended her life.

When Pakiyam didn't open her door for a long time, her mother got worried and called other family members for help. They broke down the door and found her lying unconscious. They rushed her to the hospital, but doctors couldn't save her. In just two days, the mother lost both her husband and her daughter, and is now left all alone to grieve.

