Police in Vijayawada arrested doctor Alugupalli Amar Sahasya in connection with PG medical student Deepika's suicide. The final-year student died on February 5 after allegedly injecting herself at Government General Hospital. She had spoken to Amar shortly before the incident. Cops suspect emotional distress after he allegedly refused to marry her.

Police in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada have arrested a doctor in connection with the suicide of a postgraduate medical student that took place in February. The arrest came after investigators examined phone records and digital messages linked to the case. The deceased student, Battula Deepika, was studying anaesthesiology and working as a duty doctor at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada.

Student died after injecting herself

Deepika, a final-year postgraduate student at Siddhartha Medical College, died on February 5 inside the hospital where she worked. According to police, as reported by the Times of India, she allegedly injected herself with a fatal dose.

Hospital staff later found her collapsed in her room. Her sudden death shocked fellow students and hospital staff. After the incident, Deepika’s parents filed a complaint, asking police to conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances of her death.

Phone call records helped police investigation

During the investigation, Machavaram police studied Deepika’s mobile phone data and WhatsApp messages. The analysis revealed that she had spoken to a doctor named Alugupalli Amar Sahasya shortly before her death.

Police said the call lasted around nine minutes and took place around 12.30 am on February 4. Investigators also found that the two had communicated several times earlier.

Officials believe the conversation and the relationship between the two may have played a role in the events that followed.

Relationship dispute suspected

Police said Deepika and Amar were allegedly in a relationship. However, investigators believe Amar was preparing to marry another woman. According to officers, Amar had reportedly refused to marry Deepika. They suspect this may have caused her severe emotional distress.

Based on the evidence collected so far, police believe this situation may have pushed her to take the extreme step.

Doctor arrested under BNS provision

The accused doctor, Amar Sahasya, is from Bachupalli and was working at the Government Hospital in Nandigama in NTR district. The NTR Police Commissionerate arrested him on Monday. Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Damodar said Amar has been booked under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with abetment to suicide.

Police said the arrest was made after technical evidence and digital communication were carefully examined.

Father pursued the case for nearly a month

Deepika’s death had raised several questions earlier. Her father continued to press the authorities for action and asked police to investigate the matter thoroughly. Officials said the arrest marks an important step in the investigation. Police are continuing to question the accused to understand the full sequence of events leading up to Deepika’s death.

Further investigation is currently underway.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)