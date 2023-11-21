Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Annabhagya Yojana: Karnataka govt's zero contribution exposed in ration bill; check details

    Recent revelations have exposed the Karnataka government's zero contribution to the Annabhagya Yojana, a scheme distributing 10 kg of rice to all ration cardholders. As the Centre discloses the share of both the central and state governments in the receipt, it is evident that the state government's contribution to this crucial programme is nil. 
     

    Amid ongoing accusations from BJP leaders claiming the state government's elaborate spectacle in the Annabhagya Yojana, the central government has introduced a new bill system during the distribution of rations to consumers. This system involves issuing a printed bill at government fair price shops, providing details of rice distribution, and providing central grants. What stands out in this new bill system is the printed acknowledgment of ration rice as a central government grant, while the share of the state government grant in rice distribution is marked as nil.
    The state government's contribution, which was previously handwritten on bills, is now being directly paid into customers' accounts in cash. This strategic move aims to inform people about the legitimacy of the state government's one of the freebie Annabhagya Yojana. 

    While the bill system is set to be officially implemented next month across the state, including in Kolar, it raises doubts about the effective implementation of the Annabhagya Yojana, even six months after the Congress announced the guarantee during elections. The timing of this revelation, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

