Karnataka govt considers metro expansion with integrated elevated roads proposed by DyCM DK Shivakumar

In a strategic move to combat the traffic issues in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has unveiled plans to integrate metro rail construction with elevated roadways. He mentioned that this innovative approach aims to optimise existing infrastructure while minimising the need for additional land acquisition and road development.

Shivakumar, who oversees Bengaluru City, shared with 'Kannadaprabha' newspaper that the road rail project is under consideration for implementation alongside metro rail projects in the city. The proposal involves constructing metro lines on flyovers, with cost-sharing between BBMP and BMRCL. This dual-purpose construction is anticipated to streamline transportation and alleviate traffic congestion without incurring extra costs.

One notable aspect of the plan is the construction of roads in the buffer zones along rainwater channels, preventing encroachments and minimising the challenges associated with land acquisition. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar emphasised that this approach not only addresses traffic concerns but also safeguards against potential flooding by preventing water from flowing into residential areas during heavy rainfall. The initiative extends beyond the city centre, with plans for a visionary mobility plan to alleviate traffic congestion.

Additionally, the construction of the Peripheral Ring Road is set to commence, providing a holistic solution to the city's traffic woes. However, not all proposals have been met with unanimous approval. Opposition to the construction of an elevated flyover near Bannerghatta National Park was raised during a Wildlife Board meeting. Concerns were voiced regarding the potential impact on the park's ecosystem, emphasising the need for a balanced approach that considers environmental conservation alongside urban development. Addressing challenges associated with optical fibre cables (OFCs), Shivakumar asserted that media support is crucial to restricting their implementation.

The intention is to find a middle ground that ensures technological advancement without compromising environmental integrity. In the realm of finance, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar outlined plans to double property tax collection without increasing the burden on taxpayers. The focus is on identifying and collecting taxes from defaulters, with the aim of doubling the annual property tax collection from ₹3.5 thousand crore to ₹7 thousand crore.