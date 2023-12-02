Alleged black magic case unveils at Karnataka University at Dharwad

Alleged black magic at Karnataka University, Dharwad, rattles professor; eerie display prompts investigation. Dr. Gundurao's family faces harassment amid suspicions of coercion to vacate. Chancellor assures inquiry as the incident escalates, heading for a police complaint for justice pursuit.

A troubling event has rattled the corridors of Karnataka University in Dharwad, as reports emerge of alleged black magic being practised within its academic walls. The incident, involving the apparent use of mystic rituals, has sent shockwaves through the prestigious institution.

Dr. Rama Gundurao, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Ancient History and Jurisprudence, was taken aback upon discovering a peculiar scene in his room. An unsettling tableau awaited his return from leave – a black magic doll, three lemons, and turmeric strewn across the table and floor.



The incident, believed to have occurred a few days prior, prompted Dr. Gundurao to report the eerie discovery to the university chancellor. Prompt action was sought, leading to an inspection by the Assistant Commissioner to uncover the origins and intent behind the inexplicable display.

In a concerning twist, Dr. Gundurao's spouse has allegedly been facing ongoing mental harassment. The situation escalated when the professor’s son-in-law, also a lecturer in the same department, reportedly confronted Dr. Gundurao’s wife over a room assignment issue months ago. This incident was witnessed by students, adding weight to the claims of harassment.

Amidst growing concerns of targeted harassment, suspicions have arisen regarding a potential link between the distressing events and the ongoing strife faced by Dr. Gundurao's family. It's suggested that the bizarre display of black magic might be a deliberate attempt to coerce the professor into vacating the room.



Expressing dismay over the unsettling turn of events, Dr. Gundurao conveyed intentions to investigate the matter further and seek appropriate action. Chancellor Prof. K.B. Gudasi responded promptly, assuring a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The situation has escalated to the point where a formal complaint is scheduled to be lodged with the police department. Dr. S.K. Melkara, Rama's husband, expressed a firm stance on pursuing justice against the alleged perpetrators.