Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: Woman raped repeatedly on pretext of rectifying 'vastu mistakes'; 5 held

    Five people were arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman while promising to remove 'vastu mistakes' and 'evil spells' through black magic. The suspects deceived her into participating in rituals, spiked her drinks, and took money and gold under the pretense of ensuring her husband's well-being

    Maharashtra Woman raped repeatedly on pretext of rectifying 'vastu mistakes'; 5 held
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    Five individuals have been apprehended from Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts for allegedly subjecting a 35-year-old woman to repeated sexual assault under the pretext of rectifying "Vastu mistakes" in her home and dispelling "evil spells" through black magic, according to a police spokesperson. 

    The accused, who were friends of the victim's husband, convinced her that her spouse had fallen victim to a malevolent curse. They insisted that her participation in certain rituals was essential to restore peace. Starting in April 2018, the accused began visiting the victim's residence, and conducting rituals when she was alone. They provided her with a spiked beverage, referred to as 'panchamrit,' before sexually assaulting her.

    Additionally, the perpetrators deceived the victim into parting with gold and money, alleging that these contributions were necessary for various rituals that would secure peace, prosperity, and a stable government job for her husband.

    The assaults occurred at multiple locations, including the Yeoor forest in Thane, the residence of the primary accused in Kandivali, and a resort in Lonavala. They also extorted RS 2.10 lakh in cash, along with gold.

    Following the victim's complaint on September 11, the police arrested Ravindra Bhate, Dileep Gaikwad, Gaurav Salvi, Mahendra Kumavat, and Ganesh Kadam for their involvement in the crimes. Authorities are currently investigating whether the accused employed a similar modus operandi with other individuals.

    The five suspects have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), 376(2)(n) (repeated sexual assault on the same victim), and 420 (cheating). 

    Additionally, the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act 2013 has been invoked in this case.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's photo holding a month-old daughter in one hand at office goes viral anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's photo holding a month-old daughter in one hand at office goes viral

    If you go to war with India, your children... MoS Rajeev Chandradekhar's warning to 'enemies'

    If you go to war with India, your children... MoS Rajeev Chandradekhar's warning to 'enemies'

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to raise national flag at new Parliament today

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoists national flag at new Parliament

    Free speech cannot be hate speech: Madras HC on plea against college seeking views on Opposition to Sanatan

    Free speech cannot be hate speech: Madras HC on plea against college seeking views on 'Opposition to Sanatan'

    Kerala News live 17 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain to lash Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    Recent Stories

    Donkey scam in Karnataka; farmer loses Rs 9.45 lakh vkp

    Donkey scam in Karnataka; farmer loses Rs 9.45 lakh

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's photo holding a month-old daughter in one hand at office goes viral anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's photo holding a month-old daughter in one hand at office goes viral

    Vishwakarma Jayanti: Significance, rituals, customs and more

    Vishwakarma Jayanti: Significance, rituals, customs and more

    SIIMA Awards 2023 full winners list: Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty. Mrunal Thakur win big RBA

    SIIMA Awards 2023 full winners list: Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty. Mrunal Thakur win big

    If you go to war with India, your children... MoS Rajeev Chandradekhar's warning to 'enemies'

    If you go to war with India, your children... MoS Rajeev Chandradekhar's warning to 'enemies'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon