ISL 2023-24: One point not enough for me, says Odisha FC's Lobera after draw against FC Goa; WATCH highlights

FC Goa held Odisha FC to a 1-1 draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday as the top-of-the-table clash of Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 produced a gripping 1-1 draw with goals in the first half by Roy Krishna and Jay Gupta.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera voiced his disappointment over failing to secure a victory at home against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The match saw Roy Krishna netting his 11th goal of the season, granting his team an early lead with a precise finish inside the box. FC Goa equalized in the 37th minute through Jay Gupta's splendid left-footed strike. Despite both teams creating several scoring opportunities thereafter, neither managed to convert them into goals.

Lobera expressed his frustration at not clinching all three points on their home ground. However, he praised his players for their relentless efforts throughout the game.

“Obviously, when you are not winning the game and getting three points at home, you cannot be happy. But in this situation, I am happy because it is not about the result, not about the points, but about the effort my players put in during the game, especially considering we played three games in seven days,” Lobera said in the post-match press conference.

The Spaniard provided insights into his team's performance in the second half of the match. He strongly believes that it was a closely contested game in terms of both tactics and goal-scoring opportunities.

“During the second half, my players dominated the game, kept possession of the ball, and created our chances. I believe it was a closely contested and highly tactical match. There are small details that have the potential to alter the outcome. We had our opportunities from set-pieces. We had our chances. Finally, one point is not enough for me as a coach. I cannot be happy 100%. But I need to analyze how we got to this point,” he continued.

Odisha FC is set to take on Mohun Bagan SG in their upcoming match on February 24 after a two-week hiatus. Lobera sees this break as essential for his team, given their demanding schedule throughout the season thus far.

The Kalinga Warriors will miss Ahmed Jahouh in the game against the Mariners due to suspension. However, the head coach remains confident that they have sufficient players to compensate for his absence.

“It's necessary and beneficial for us to have this break for our mental and physical well-being. Our physical coach is doing an amazing job; despite playing in three competitions simultaneously, the players are in excellent shape. There are no injuries, and they are competing at the highest level until the last minute,” he stated.

“But now it's good for us. It's good to have a mental and physical break and to prepare in the best way possible. If we want to win the game against Mohun Bagan SG, we need to work as a team. And I think I have enough players to compete against them even though Jahouh is suspended,” Lobera concluded.