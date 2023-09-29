Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's coach Des Buckingham praises players' character in 2-2 draw against Odisha FC

    Mumbai City FC's head coach Des Buckingham praises his team's character in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Odisha FC in the ISL 2023-24, highlighting squad rotation and the impact of substitute players.

    football ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's coach Des Buckingham praises players' character in 2-2 draw against Odisha FC snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    Des Buckingham, the head coach of Mumbai City FC, praised his team's resilience and determination as they secured a valuable point in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 clash at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on Thursday. Despite falling behind to Odisha FC following Jerry Mawihmingthanga's first-half goal, Mumbai City FC managed to level the score thanks to Rostyn Griffiths. Odisha regained the lead when substitute Roy Krishna converted a penalty, but Jorge Diaz struck late to salvage an important point for Mumbai City FC. Buckingham described the match as exciting, especially since both teams favored similar styles of play.

    In a pre-match press conference, Buckingham reflected on the game, stating, "It was a good game, (especially) when you get two teams who try to play football in a very similar manner. We knew the football Sergio (Lobera) likes to play. I don't know what it made for TV back home, but from the sidelines, I thought it was quite an exciting game." Buckingham also highlighted the team's strong start to the season, with four points from six away from home.

    Buckingham made two changes to the starting eleven compared to their previous victory against NorthEast United FC, with Vinit Rai and Tiri coming in for Yoell van Nieff and the injured Mehtab Singh. Van Nieff was on the bench, and Singh was not included in the squad due to an injury sustained in the ISL opener. Buckingham explained the squad rotation, emphasizing the players' understanding of the team's style of play despite the changes.

    The English coach also praised the impact of substitute players, including Vikram Partap Singh and Abdenasser El Khayati. Singh, in particular, provided the crucial assist for Diaz's late equalizer, adding speed and energy to Mumbai City FC's attack. Buckingham expressed satisfaction with the contributions of these players and their positive impact on the team.

    “Even the guys that came on, El Khayati got some more minutes, so we’re building him up slowly (to full fitness). And then the impact Vikram had again since coming on. He more than showed his worth and he’s been pushing for a start. He has pushed extremely hard for an inclusion in our starting eleven for the next game. So I'm very happy with him. And of course, Diaz, arriving at the end of an excellent cross, so I’m happy for him. So a lot of good positive takeaways,” Buckingham added.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2023-24: Ferrando, Boumous reveal Mohun Bagan SG's winning strategy against Bengaluru FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Ferrando, Boumous reveal Mohun Bagan SG's winning strategy against Bengaluru FC

    football ISL 2023-24: Grayson expresses disappointment as Bengaluru FC suffers defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant snt

    ISL 2023-24: Grayson expresses disappointment as Bengaluru FC suffers defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant

    football ISL 2023-24 Preview: Lobera's Odisha FC to battle former club Mumbai City FC in highly-anticipated showdown snt

    ISL 2023-24 Preview: Lobera's Odisha FC to battle former club Mumbai City FC in highly-anticipated showdown

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Cuadrat satisfied with East Bengal FC's energy despite goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Cuadrat satisfied with East Bengal FC's energy despite goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC

    football ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham delighted with win over NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham delighted with win over NorthEast United FC

    Recent Stories

    13 dead, several injured as blast rocks Pakistan's Balochistan mosque during religious event AJR

    13 dead, several injured as blast rocks Pakistan's Balochistan mosque during religious event

    The Year of Vikrant Massey: A Balance of Stardom and New Beginnings ADC

    The Year of Vikrant Massey: A Balance of Stardom and New Beginnings

    Ujjain rape survivor receives lifeline: Policeman steps in to fund her education AJR

    Ujjain rape survivor receives lifeline: Policeman steps in to fund her education

    Ganapath: A Hero is Born teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon promise an action-packed thriller RKK

    Ganapath: A Hero is Born teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon promises an action-packed thriller

    Karnataka bandh: Sandalwood Actors and artists join hands in support of Cauvery struggle vkp

    Karnataka bandh: Sandalwood Actors and artists join hands in support of Cauvery struggle

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon