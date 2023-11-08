Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    YouTuber's fireworks display on train track sparks anger; RPF probing viral video (WATCH)

    The Railway Protection Force is investigating a viral video on social media showing a YouTuber lighting firework on a train track, prompting concerns about dangerous activities near railway tracks. This incident reflects a trend where individuals take risks for social media content.

    YouTuber fireworks display on train track sparks anger; RPF probing viral video
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    The Railway Protection Force is investigating a video going viral on social media that reportedly shows a YouTuber who was seen lighting fireworks on a train track. The video apparently shot near Dantra Station on Phulera-Ajmer Section, showed the individual lighting up fireworks in pellet form in the middle of the track, following which a thick smoke emanates. Sleuths of the Railway Protection Force's North Western Railway division are on the lookout for the YouTuber following calls to take necessary action against such miscreants.

    In this age of social media, the popularity of short videos has skyrocketed. Every day, countless social media users share videos on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. To garner more views and likes on their content, users often create videos based on various concepts. Some even risk their lives in pursuit of increased views and approval. 

    One may come across videos where users dangerously venture onto railway tracks to take selfies or record videos. Shockingly, some even engage in these activities while trains speed by. It's crucial to understand that taking selfies or creating videos on railway tracks not only poses a severe risk to one's life but is also a criminal offence that could lead to imprisonment. 

    Under the Railway Act of 1989, specifically Sections 145 and 147, capturing selfies or recording videos alongside railway tracks or platforms is strictly prohibited and subject to legal consequences. Violating this law may result in a fine of Rs 1000 or a potential jail term of up to six months. 

    Indian Railways has time and again strongly advised social media users against risking their lives for a selfie on railway tracks, as it could very well be their last one. Even if they manage to evade an oncoming train, they may find themselves facing a six-month jail sentence.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIA conducts raids in 10 states to crack down on human trafficking; check details AJR

    NIA conducts raids in 10 states to crack down on human trafficking; check details

    Kerala govt limits time for bursting firecrackers during Diwali; Read anr

    Kerala govt limits time for bursting firecrackers during Diwali; Read

    Philosopher shocker: Bhagavad Gita 'obscene, disgusting'; Himmler used it to justify Jews' genocide (WATCH) snt

    Philosopher's shocker: Bhagavad Gita 'obscene, disgusting'; Himmler used it to justify Jews' genocide (WATCH)

    Kerala: Brawl breaks out again at Manaveeyam Veedhi; stones pelted at cops rkn

    Kerala: Brawl breaks out again at Manaveeyam Veedhi; stones pelted at cops

    Kerala: Two Maoists detained after gun battle in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Two Maoists detained after gun battle in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    NIA conducts raids in 10 states to crack down on human trafficking; check details AJR

    NIA conducts raids in 10 states to crack down on human trafficking; check details

    Kerala govt limits time for bursting firecrackers during Diwali; Read anr

    Kerala govt limits time for bursting firecrackers during Diwali; Read

    Philosopher shocker: Bhagavad Gita 'obscene, disgusting'; Himmler used it to justify Jews' genocide (WATCH) snt

    Philosopher's shocker: Bhagavad Gita 'obscene, disgusting'; Himmler used it to justify Jews' genocide (WATCH)

    Kerala: Brawl breaks out again at Manaveeyam Veedhi; stones pelted at cops rkn

    Kerala: Brawl breaks out again at Manaveeyam Veedhi; stones pelted at cops

    'Sam Bahadur' trailer launch: Director Meghna Gulzar opens up about the film and casting Vicky Kaushal RKK

    'Sam Bahadur' trailer launch: Director Meghna Gulzar opens up about the film and casting Vicky Kaushal

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon