Yoga Day 2023: From Smriti Irani to Anurag Thakur... Modi's ministers perform Yogasanas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga celebration with a special video message in which he called yoga a "global movement." Several leaders across the nation took part and performed various Yogasanas.

Several BJP officials performed yoga on the ninth International Yoga Day around the nation. Several BJP officials performed yoga on the ninth International Yoga Day around the nation. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur performed yoga in his hometown Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to mark the ninth International Yoga Day. A special event was organised in Hamirpur where a large number of local residents attended the event.

BJP chief JP Nadda performs Yoga at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in an event to celebrate International Yoga Day at AIIMS Delhi.

On India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant in Kochi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed yoga with members of the Indian Navy and spoke with a number of participants.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday performed Yoga at an indoor stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari performs yoga at Yashwant Stadium in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also joined him.

Leading the country on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in mass yoga practice in the Parliament House complex.

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar performed yoga alongside Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The theme for the International Day of Yoga 2023 is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family.'

