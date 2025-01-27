Uttarakhand implements Uniform Civil Code: What it means for married people & live-in couples | Explained

Uttarakhand implements Uniform Civil Code: What it means for married people & live-in couples. Explained
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 6:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 6:17 PM IST

Uttarakhand scripted history by becoming the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the UCC portal, signaling the state’s commitment to promoting equality and justice through a unified legal framework.

At the launch, Dhami emphasized the transformative nature of this move, stating, "Uniform Civil Code is a constitutional measure to end discrimination. Through this, an attempt has been made to give equal rights to all citizens. With its implementation, women's empowerment will be ensured in the true sense." He reiterated that the UCC transcends barriers of gender, caste, or religion and is aimed at uniting rather than dividing. "I would like to clarify again that the Uniform Civil Code is not against any religion or sect, there is no question of targeting anyone," he added.

What is Uniform Civil Code (UCC)?

The UCC seeks to establish a standardized set of laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, property rights, live-in relationships, adoption, and inheritance, applicable to all citizens regardless of their gender or religion. Dhami highlighted its purpose, stating, "Through this, evils like Halala, polygamy, child marriage, triple talaq, etc., can be completely stopped."

Importantly, the Scheduled Tribes listed under Article 342 of the Constitution are exempt from the UCC to protect their cultural rights and heritage. “We have kept our scheduled tribes...out of this code so that their rights can be protected,” Dhami clarified.

Key Provisions of the UCC in Uttarakhand

Marriage laws

- The legal marriage age is set at 21 for men and 18 for women, ensuring individuals can prioritize their education before matrimony.

- Marriage registration is now mandatory.

- Practices such as polygamy, child marriage, and triple talaq are banned

Inheritance rights

 

The UCC eliminates gender biases in inheritance laws. Both sons and daughters are now referred to as “children”, ensuring equal rights.

Children born to live-in couples are recognized as “legitimate”, safeguarding their inheritance rights.

Live-In Relationships:

- Couples aged 21 and above must register their live-in relationships.

- Couples under 21 require parental consent for registration.

- Penalties, including fines and imprisonment, are enforced for failing to register or providing false information about live-in relationships.

