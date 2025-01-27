'Delhi's water being poisoned': Arvind Kejriwal's BIG 'mass genocide' charge, BJP hits back (WATCH)

Ahead of the Delhi elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of contaminating the water supplied to Delhi from Haryana with poison. Kejriwal condemned the alleged act as "dirty politics".

New Delhi: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday leveled a serious accusation against the BJP ahead of the Delhi elections, alleging that the water supplied to Delhi from Haryana had been contaminated with poison.

"The country has never seen such dirty politics till date. If the people of Delhi are not voting for BJP, will you kill the people of Delhi by giving them water mixed with poison?," he said.

"The BJP government there is mixing poison in the water coming from Haryana," said Kejriwal.

Further, Kejriwal assured that he will not let this alleged mixing affect the people of Delhi. "I want to tell the people of Delhi that as long as Kejriwal is there, I will not let any harm come to the people of Delhi."

Kejriwal commended the engineers of the Jal Board for identifying the issue and halting the contaminated water at the border. He further stated, "Had this water entered Delhi and mixed with the drinking supply, it's hard to imagine how many lives could have been lost—this would have been a mass genocide."

The former Delhi Chief Minister stated, "This is a type of poison that even Delhi's water treatment plants cannot purify. As a result, one-third of Delhi is facing a water shortage."

Haryana minister Anil Vij responded to Kejriwal's allegations by denying the claims and turning the blame back on him. He called Kejriwal "a factory of lies" and challenged him to take journalists and analysts to the spot where the Yamuna enters Delhi. According to Vij, comparing the water quality there with that in Delhi would reveal a significant difference.

This development follows reports that the Election Commission of India was formally informed by the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab about heightened ammonia levels in the water supplied from Haryana to Delhi. The contamination has reportedly caused disruptions in Delhi's water distribution system. In response, the Commission has directed Haryana authorities to provide a detailed factual report on the situation by 12 pm tomorrow.

