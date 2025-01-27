Uttar Pradesh: Minor tied to tree, assaulted over pipe-breaking allegation in Kaushambi; Probe begins (WATCH)

A 15-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district was tied to a tree and assaulted after being accused of breaking a pipe. The incident, captured in a viral video, sparked outrage. Police have registered a case and assured strict action against the accused.

A 15-year-old boy was tied to a tree and assaulted in Sallaha Guwara Taiyabpur village under Karari police station limits. The incident, which occurred on January 9, came to light after a video of the minor’s ordeal went viral on social media, prompting police to take swift action.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, Phool Chandra Pasi, his son Ankit Kumar had gone to the neighbouring village of Khargu Ka Pura to play with friends at around 10 a.m. During this time, a resident, Nanhu Yadav, accused Ankit of breaking a water pipe. The accusation led to Ankit being tied to a tree with a rope and assaulted.



In the disturbing video, Ankit is seen crying and pleading for help, denying any wrongdoing. The accused ignored his pleas, and someone standing nearby recorded the entire incident, later uploading the video to social media. The footage sparked outrage and compelled the authorities to intervene. Circle Officer (CO) Shivank Singh addressed the matter, stating, “A video of a minor tied to a tree has surfaced on social media. The police have taken cognizance of the incident, registered a case, and initiated an investigation. Necessary legal action will be taken against the culprits.”

The victim’s father has demanded justice, filing a formal complaint against the accused and condemning the humiliation and pain his son endured. Phool Chandra revealed that Ankit was not only tied to a tree but also subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

The police, now armed with evidence from the viral video, have assured that strict legal measures will be taken against those involved. “The accused will face punishment under the law,” said CO Shivank Singh.

