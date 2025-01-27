Uttar Pradesh: Minor tied to tree, assaulted over pipe-breaking allegation in Kaushambi; Probe begins (WATCH)

A 15-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district was tied to a tree and assaulted after being accused of breaking a pipe. The incident, captured in a viral video, sparked outrage. Police have registered a case and assured strict action against the accused.

Uttar Pradesh: Minor tied to tree, assaulted over pipe-breaking allegation in Kaushambi; Probe begins (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 8:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 8:47 PM IST

A 15-year-old boy was tied to a tree and assaulted in Sallaha Guwara Taiyabpur village under Karari police station limits. The incident, which occurred on January 9, came to light after a video of the minor’s ordeal went viral on social media, prompting police to take swift action.  

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, Phool Chandra Pasi, his son Ankit Kumar had gone to the neighbouring village of Khargu Ka Pura to play with friends at around 10 a.m. During this time, a resident, Nanhu Yadav, accused Ankit of breaking a water pipe. The accusation led to Ankit being tied to a tree with a rope and assaulted.  

'Save family's honor': UP teen takes cousin's help, kills mother's live-in partner, dumps body to seek revenge

In the disturbing video, Ankit is seen crying and pleading for help, denying any wrongdoing. The accused ignored his pleas, and someone standing nearby recorded the entire incident, later uploading the video to social media. The footage sparked outrage and compelled the authorities to intervene. Circle Officer (CO) Shivank Singh addressed the matter, stating, “A video of a minor tied to a tree has surfaced on social media. The police have taken cognizance of the incident, registered a case, and initiated an investigation. Necessary legal action will be taken against the culprits.”  

The victim’s father has demanded justice, filing a formal complaint against the accused and condemning the humiliation and pain his son endured. Phool Chandra revealed that Ankit was not only tied to a tree but also subjected to verbal and physical abuse.  

The police, now armed with evidence from the viral video, have assured that strict legal measures will be taken against those involved. “The accused will face punishment under the law,” said CO Shivank Singh. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India, China to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra from this summer vkp

India, China to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra from this summer

'We'll work together towards global peace': PM Modi speaks with US President Donald Trump after inauguration vkp

'We'll work together towards global peace': PM Modi speaks with US President Donald Trump after inauguration

Uttarakhand implements Uniform Civil Code: What it means for married people & live-in couples. Explained

Uttarakhand implements Uniform Civil Code: What it means for married people & live-in couples | Explained

'Delhi's water being poisoned': Arvind Kejriwal's BIG 'mass genocide' charge, BJP hits back (WATCH) anr

'Delhi's water being poisoned': Arvind Kejriwal's BIG 'mass genocide' charge, BJP hits back (WATCH)

Alarming: Chennai coast sees over 1000 Olive Ridley Turtle deaths in 30 days; Report anr

Alarming: Chennai coast sees over 1000 Olive Ridley Turtle deaths in 30 days; Report

Recent Stories

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

India, China to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra from this summer vkp

India, China to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra from this summer

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Akero Stock Hits Over 18-Month High On MASH Trial Data: Citi Lauds ‘Best-Case Scenario,’ Retail Exuberant

Akero Stock Hits Over 18-Month High On MASH Trial Data: Citi Lauds ‘Best-Case Scenario,’ Retail Exuberant

Recent Videos

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon
Footage Shows People Running for Cover as Israeli Forces Kill 22 in Lebanon: Reports

Footage Shows People Running for Cover as Israeli Forces Kill 22 in Lebanon: Reports

Video Icon
Is the US-Colombia Trade War Averted? Sanctions on Hold After Agreement But..

Is the US-Colombia Trade War Averted? Sanctions on Hold After Agreement But..

Video Icon