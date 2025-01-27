'We'll work together towards global peace': PM Modi speaks with US President Donald Trump after inauguration

Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump discussed enhancing bilateral ties in their first conversation since Trump's second term began. Modi congratulated Trump and emphasized closer cooperation between India and the US for global peace and prosperity. Trump also focused on immigration reforms.

Anish Kumar
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 8:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 8:13 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held telephone talks on Monday, discussing ways to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

This was their first conversation since Trump assumed the presidency for a second term on January 20. Before this, the two leaders had spoken after the US presidential election results in November 2024. “Both leaders discussed ways to expand the India-US bilateral strategic partnership,” an official stated.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “Delighted to speak with my dear friend President Donald Trump. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security."

Trump started his second term last Monday with a series of executive actions focused on changing US immigration policies, including the H1-B visa program, which lets companies hire skilled foreign workers.

India is one of the largest sources of legal immigration to the US, but in recent years, many Indians have also entered the country illegally through the Canadian and Mexican borders.

PM Modi congratulated his "dear friend" Trump, expressing his desire for closer cooperation between New Delhi and Washington. "Congratulations, my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together again, to benefit both our countries and create a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead," PM Modi posted on X.

