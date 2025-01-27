India, China to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra from this summer

India and China will resume the Mansarovar Yatra this summer after finalizing modalities. During Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit, both sides discussed rebuilding ties, resuming hydrological data sharing, direct flights, and planning events for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

India and China have agreed to resume the Mansarovar Yatra this summer after completing all necessary modalities.

The announcement follows India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to China. In October 2024, during a meeting in Kazan, Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart the Yatra. The two leaders also reviewed India-China bilateral relations comprehensively and emphasized taking people-centric steps to stabilize and rebuild ties.

During his two-day visit, Misri participated in the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism meeting between India and China.

On the resumption of the Yatra, the foreign ministry stated: “The relevant mechanism will discuss the modalities for doing so as per existing agreements.”

Misri and his Chinese counterpart also agreed to hold an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism to discuss the resumption of hydrological data sharing and other cooperation regarding trans-border rivers.

“The two sides agreed to take appropriate measures to further promote and facilitate people-to-people exchanges, including media and think-tank interactions,” the statement added.

Additionally, both countries agreed in principle to resume direct air services. "The relevant technical authorities from both sides will meet and negotiate an updated framework for this purpose at an early date."

The two sides also acknowledged that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China. They plan to use the occasion to intensify public diplomacy efforts, improve mutual trust, and create better awareness about each other.

“To mark the anniversary, both sides will conduct many commemorative activities,” the ministry noted.

Specific concerns in economic and trade areas were also discussed to address existing issues and promote long-term policy transparency and predictability.

