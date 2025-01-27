India, China to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra from this summer

India and China will resume the Mansarovar Yatra this summer after finalizing modalities. During Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit, both sides discussed rebuilding ties, resuming hydrological data sharing, direct flights, and planning events for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

India, China to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra from this summer vkp
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 9:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 9:47 PM IST

India and China have agreed to resume the Mansarovar Yatra this summer after completing all necessary modalities.  

The announcement follows India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to China. In October 2024, during a meeting in Kazan, Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart the Yatra. The two leaders also reviewed India-China bilateral relations comprehensively and emphasized taking people-centric steps to stabilize and rebuild ties.  

During his two-day visit, Misri participated in the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism meeting between India and China.  

On the resumption of the Yatra, the foreign ministry stated: “The relevant mechanism will discuss the modalities for doing so as per existing agreements.”  

Misri and his Chinese counterpart also agreed to hold an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism to discuss the resumption of hydrological data sharing and other cooperation regarding trans-border rivers.  

“The two sides agreed to take appropriate measures to further promote and facilitate people-to-people exchanges, including media and think-tank interactions,” the statement added.  

Additionally, both countries agreed in principle to resume direct air services. "The relevant technical authorities from both sides will meet and negotiate an updated framework for this purpose at an early date."  

The two sides also acknowledged that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China. They plan to use the occasion to intensify public diplomacy efforts, improve mutual trust, and create better awareness about each other.  

“To mark the anniversary, both sides will conduct many commemorative activities,” the ministry noted.  

Specific concerns in economic and trade areas were also discussed to address existing issues and promote long-term policy transparency and predictability.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Minor tied to tree, assaulted over pipe-breaking allegation in Kaushambi; Probe begins (WATCH) vkp

Uttar Pradesh: Minor tied to tree, assaulted over pipe-breaking allegation in Kaushambi; Probe begins (WATCH)

'We'll work together towards global peace': PM Modi speaks with US President Donald Trump after inauguration vkp

'We'll work together towards global peace': PM Modi speaks with US President Donald Trump after inauguration

Uttarakhand implements Uniform Civil Code: What it means for married people & live-in couples. Explained

Uttarakhand implements Uniform Civil Code: What it means for married people & live-in couples | Explained

'Delhi's water being poisoned': Arvind Kejriwal's BIG 'mass genocide' charge, BJP hits back (WATCH) anr

'Delhi's water being poisoned': Arvind Kejriwal's BIG 'mass genocide' charge, BJP hits back (WATCH)

Alarming: Chennai coast sees over 1000 Olive Ridley Turtle deaths in 30 days; Report anr

Alarming: Chennai coast sees over 1000 Olive Ridley Turtle deaths in 30 days; Report

Recent Stories

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Uttar Pradesh: Minor tied to tree, assaulted over pipe-breaking allegation in Kaushambi; Probe begins (WATCH) vkp

Uttar Pradesh: Minor tied to tree, assaulted over pipe-breaking allegation in Kaushambi; Probe begins (WATCH)

Akero Stock Hits Over 18-Month High On MASH Trial Data: Citi Lauds ‘Best-Case Scenario,’ Retail Exuberant

Akero Stock Hits Over 18-Month High On MASH Trial Data: Citi Lauds ‘Best-Case Scenario,’ Retail Exuberant

Recent Videos

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon
Footage Shows People Running for Cover as Israeli Forces Kill 22 in Lebanon: Reports

Footage Shows People Running for Cover as Israeli Forces Kill 22 in Lebanon: Reports

Video Icon
Is the US-Colombia Trade War Averted? Sanctions on Hold After Agreement But..

Is the US-Colombia Trade War Averted? Sanctions on Hold After Agreement But..

Video Icon