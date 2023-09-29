Women's Reservation Bill gets President Droupadi Murmu's nod, becomes law; check details

The journey to this milestone began with the Lok Sabha's approval on September 20, where an overwhelming 454 MPs voted in favor, while only 2 voted against, advocating for a sub-quota for women from the Other Backward Class (OBC) and minority communities.

Following its historic passage in both houses of Parliament, the Women's Reservation Bill has now received the crucial approval of President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (September 29), transforming it into law. The Government of India issued a gazette notification, officially confirming that the Bill has taken effect as an Act, thanks to the President's endorsement.

Formally titled the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, this legislation aims to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies for women. The journey to this milestone began with the Lok Sabha's approval on September 20, where an overwhelming 454 MPs voted in favor, while only 2 voted against, advocating for a sub-quota for women from the Other Backward Class (OBC) and minority communities.

'India will be number one by 2047 in all sectors': Amit Shah at PHDCCI

On September 21, the Bill secured unanimous passage in the Rajya Sabha, with the support of 214 MPs.

This achievement holds particular significance as it occurred during a special session of Parliament, coinciding with the transition to the new Parliament building on September 19.

It should be noted that the AIMIM was the sole party to oppose the Women's Reservation Bill, citing concerns that it would primarily benefit Savarna women, as there is no provision for the reservation of seats for Muslim women representatives.

Ujjain rape survivor receives lifeline: Policeman steps in to fund her education