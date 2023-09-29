Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India will be number one by 2047 in all sectors': Amit Shah at PHDCCI

    Shah pointed out that India possesses a demographic advantage with a large young population, a significant number of professionals in various fields, and a thriving democracy. He stressed the importance of India's rise to prominence in various domains.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (September 29) addressed the 118th Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and highlighted the newfound energy in India following recent successes. These achievements include hosting the G20 Presidency, the Chandrayaan 3 moon landing, and the passage of the women's reservation bill.

    Amit Shah, who also serves as the Union Cooperation Minister, emphasized that India is entering a transformative phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions India becoming a leading nation in all sectors by the time it celebrates its 100th year of independence in 2047. Shah referred to this period as "Amrit Kaal" or the age of unprecedented growth.

    Shah pointed out that India possesses a demographic advantage with a large young population, a significant number of professionals in various fields, and a thriving democracy. He stressed the importance of India's rise to prominence in various domains.

    The Union Home Minister outlined the progress made by the BJP-led government in the last nine years. India has climbed from the 11th to the 5th rank among the world's largest economies since 2014. The country has witnessed substantial growth in unicorn startups, digital transactions, and capital expenditure.

    India has also expanded its infrastructure significantly, with a substantial increase in airports, highways, railways, and trade-related facilities.

    Shah credited initiatives such as Skill India, Make In India, Digital India, and Udaan Yojana for propelling India's trade and policy forward, making it an attractive destination for business and investment. These developments reflect the nation's drive toward progress and prosperity on the global stage.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
