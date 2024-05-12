Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Orry aka Orhan Awatramani earns more than Rs 50 lakhs per day? Here's what he said

    Internet celebrity Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has revealed that he makes much money from public appearances. He also mentioned that Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency manages his work.

    Orry aka Orhan Awatramani earns more than Rs 50 lakhs per day? Here's what he said RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 12, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    Internet celebrity Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has revealed that he makes much money from public appearances. In an interview, he did not divulge what he works for a livelihood but made it plain that he does not desire a traditional career. He also stated that Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency controls his work.

    Orry told Bharti Singh and her spouse Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast that he had no interest in creating films or programmes. Who wants to work hard? Nobody. I despise work, and making films and television is a lot of effort. And in this sector, labour never stops. You carry work home with you, and your life revolves around it. People believe it's a simple existence, but it's not."

    When asked how he generates money, Orry said he charges a high fee for appearances. He explained, “Do I look cheap? I charge Rs 25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I don’t charge. If someone formally asks for Orry’s touch, it’s Rs 20 lakh. I have formal team at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and then I have my own people,” he said. He also has around 10 managers who handle his personal and professional affairs. 

    Also Read: Not Aditya Roy Kapur, but Ananya Panday turns STALKER for this actor

    Orry also recently spoke with Storyboard18 about his major source of income and how he delivers 'pleasure' to people by visiting their events. "For the time being, my primary concentration is on spreading the message of pleasure. It connects with others, motivates me, and allows me to participate in events that delight me and myself. "These appearances are currently my main source of income," he explained.

    Orry stated that he is paid between Rs 15 and 30 lakh for attending occasions such as weddings. "I am paid between ₹15 lakh and ₹30 lakh for weddings. They want me to come as a friend of the groom or someone else, rather than as a guest. So, my genuine audience keeps me afloat, and they want me to attend their events," he explained.

    Also Read: Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh DECLARES assets worth Rs 16 crores

    Previously, Orry went on Bigg Boss 17 and informed Salman Khan that he earns between Rs 20 and Rs 30 lakhs merely to pose for photographs. "I am paid to have photos taken at events with the pose that I perform and upload them. "I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night," he claimed, surprising Salman. 

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2024 Radhika Apte's film Sister Midnight to premiere at Directors' fortnight RBA

    Cannes 2024: Radhika Apte's feminist revenge film 'Sister Midnight' to premiere at 'Directors' Fortnight'

    Shriya Saran shares adorable family picture with daughters and husband [PHOTOS] ATG

    Shriya Saran shares adorable family picture with daughters and husband [PHOTOS]

    Ashutosh Rana falls prey to Deepfake video supporting political party, 'Answerable to my wife..' RKK

    Ashutosh Rana falls prey to Deepfake video supporting political party, 'Answerable to my wife..'

    Free to go to someone else...', Sonakshi Sinha reveals being uncomfortable with intimate scenes ATG

    'Free to go to someone else...', Sonakshi Sinha reveals being uncomfortable with intimate scenes

    77th Cannes Film Festival: India to host 'Bharat Parv' for the first time to highlight Indian creativity RKK

    77th Cannes Film Festival: India to host 'Bharat Parv' for the first time to highlight Indian creativity

    Recent Stories

    'Raj Bhavan has been kept in the dark...' Kerala Governor slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan's uninformed foreign tour anr

    'Raj Bhavan has been kept in the dark...' Kerala Governor slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan's uninformed foreign tour

    Gold rate on May 12: Check 22 and 24 carat costs in your city AJR

    Gold rate on May 12: Check 22 and 24 carat costs in your city

    Char Dham Yatra 7 ways to prepare yourself for this spiritual journey RBA EAI

    Char Dham Yatra: 7 ways to prepare yourself for THIS spiritual journey

    Kerala Gold Rate today, May 12 : Check prices of 18k, 22k, 24k gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate today, May 12 : Check prices of 18k, 22k, 24k gold

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarkashi Police urges devotees to postpone Yamunotri pilgrimage today; Here's why AJR

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarkashi Police urges devotees to postpone Yamunotri pilgrimage today; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon