Orry aka Orhan Awatramani earns more than Rs 50 lakhs per day? Here's what he said

Internet celebrity Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has revealed that he makes much money from public appearances. He also mentioned that Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency manages his work.

Internet celebrity Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has revealed that he makes much money from public appearances. In an interview, he did not divulge what he works for a livelihood but made it plain that he does not desire a traditional career. He also stated that Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency controls his work.

Orry told Bharti Singh and her spouse Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast that he had no interest in creating films or programmes. Who wants to work hard? Nobody. I despise work, and making films and television is a lot of effort. And in this sector, labour never stops. You carry work home with you, and your life revolves around it. People believe it's a simple existence, but it's not."

When asked how he generates money, Orry said he charges a high fee for appearances. He explained, “Do I look cheap? I charge Rs 25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I don’t charge. If someone formally asks for Orry’s touch, it’s Rs 20 lakh. I have formal team at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and then I have my own people,” he said. He also has around 10 managers who handle his personal and professional affairs.

Also Read: Not Aditya Roy Kapur, but Ananya Panday turns STALKER for this actor

Orry also recently spoke with Storyboard18 about his major source of income and how he delivers 'pleasure' to people by visiting their events. "For the time being, my primary concentration is on spreading the message of pleasure. It connects with others, motivates me, and allows me to participate in events that delight me and myself. "These appearances are currently my main source of income," he explained.

Orry stated that he is paid between Rs 15 and 30 lakh for attending occasions such as weddings. "I am paid between ₹15 lakh and ₹30 lakh for weddings. They want me to come as a friend of the groom or someone else, rather than as a guest. So, my genuine audience keeps me afloat, and they want me to attend their events," he explained.

Also Read: Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh DECLARES assets worth Rs 16 crores

Previously, Orry went on Bigg Boss 17 and informed Salman Khan that he earns between Rs 20 and Rs 30 lakhs merely to pose for photographs. "I am paid to have photos taken at events with the pose that I perform and upload them. "I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night," he claimed, surprising Salman.

Latest Videos