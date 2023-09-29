Ujjain rape survivor receives lifeline: Policeman steps in to fund her education

Inspector Ajay Verma from Mahakal police station in Ujjain revealed that he would have even considered adopting the girl had her family not been located. He recounted being deeply moved to tears as he heard the girl's cries during her hospital treatment.

In the wake of the horrifying incident in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where a 15-year-old girl was subjected to a brutal rape and subsequently found semi-naked and bleeding as she sought help door-to-door, there emerged a glimmer of humanity amidst the darkness. While the incident sent shockwaves across the nation, it also shed light on the compassionate actions of some police officers who went above and beyond to assist the victim.

Two police officers stepped forward to donate blood to the girl while she was undergoing treatment at a hospital, reflecting their commitment to her well-being. Additionally, another police officer expressed his desire to sponsor the girl's education and cover her healthcare expenses, offering her a chance at a brighter future.

Inspector Ajay Verma from Mahakal police station in Ujjain revealed that he would have even considered adopting the girl had her family not been located. He recounted being deeply moved to tears as he heard the girl's cries during her hospital treatment.

Verma shared, "When she was being treated for her injuries, I was listening to her screams, my eyes were filled with tears. I thought, why is God subjecting her to so much suffering?"

Fortunately, the girl's family was found, alleviating potential legal complications for adoption. Inspector Verma expressed his commitment to supporting the girl's financial needs, education, and healthcare, now that her family has been located.

In a separate development, an autorickshaw driver came under scrutiny as the police reviewed CCTV footage from the vicinity where the girl sought help. During the investigation, bloodstains were discovered in the three-wheeler, leading to the arrest of the autorickshaw driver in connection with the case.