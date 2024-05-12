Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Canada police arrests fourth Indian in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

    Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar (45), was fatally shot outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Canadian authorities have arrested a fourth Indian national, 22-year-old Amardeep Singh, charging him with first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder in connection with the killing. 
     

    Canada police arrests fourth Indian in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 12, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

    Canadian police made another arrest on Saturday (May 11), apprehending a fourth Indian national in connection with the killing of separatist Khalistan Hardeep Singh Nijjar, as per an official release. Amardeep Singh, a 22-year-old resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas in Canada, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

    'No relevant evidence shared': India on Canada arresting 3 Indians in Nijjar killing case

    The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) stated that Singh was arrested on May 11 in connection with the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Additionally, it was mentioned in an official release that Singh was already in the custody of the Peel Regional Police for unrelated firearms charges.

    Nijjar was killed in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on the evening of June 18 in the city of Surrey, British Columbia. Investigators previously described the incident as a carefully orchestrated operation, with two assailants firing approximately 50 bullets at Nijjar before fleeing the area in a grey car.

    IHIT investigators on May 3 arrested three Indian nationals -- Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh -- for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The three men were residing in the city of Edmonton, Alberta. The indictments state that the conspiracy was planned in both Surrey and Edmonton between May 1 and June 18 of last year. 

    One of the accused Karan Brar, claimed in a social media video that he entered Canada on a 'study approval' that took him only a few days to secure, according to Canada-based worldwide news. Karan Brar, in a video posted online in 2019, said he applied for a student visa through EthicWorks Immigration Services in Bathinda, in the Indian state of Punjab.

    He claimed to have acquired his study visa days later, according to a translation of his Punjabi-language statement obtained by Global News. The promotional video and a picture of Brar, who the firm claimed was from Kotkapura, a city north of Bathinda, were uploaded on EthicWorks' Facebook page.

    Hardeep Nijjar murder suspect entered Canada on student visa, got it in days: Report

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 8:31 AM IST
