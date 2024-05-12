Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarkashi Police urges devotees to postpone Yamunotri pilgrimage today; Here's why

    The call for postponing the yatra followed a massive congregation witnessed on Saturday, as devotees thronged the hilly path leading to the Yamunotri temple in the Garhwal Himalayas.

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarkashi Police urges devotees to postpone Yamunotri pilgrimage today; Here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 12, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    As the Char Dham Yatra gains momentum with the opening of the revered shrines, the Uttarkashi Police on Sunday (May 12) issued a plea urging the pilgrims to consider postponing their Yamunotri Yatra scheduled for today. This development comes in light of the overwhelming influx of devotees, which has reached the capacity of Shri Yamunotri Dham.

    In a statement, Uttarkashi Police said, "Today, a sufficient number of devotees have reached Shri Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity. Now sending more devotees is risky. All the devotees who are going to Yamunotri today, are requested to postpone their Yamunotri Yatra today."

    Canada police arrests fourth Indian in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

    The call for postponing the yatra followed a massive congregation witnessed on Saturday, as devotees thronged the hilly path leading to the Yamunotri temple in the Garhwal Himalayas. Long queues of pilgrims, enduring hours of wait, were witnessed, indicating a significant surge in footfall following the reopening of the temple doors.

    The Char Dham Yatra commenced on May 10, marking the opening of three of the four sacred shrines: Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath. The doors of Badrinath, the final destination, were scheduled to open today, May 12.

    Rooted in profound spiritual significance within Hinduism, the Char Dham Yatra typically spans from April-May to October-November. It is a belief deeply ingrained that this pilgrimage must be completed in a clockwise direction, starting from Yamunotri, progressing through Gangotri and Kedarnath, and ending at Badrinath.

    'When PM Modi agrees to participate': Congress' Rahul Gandhi accepts invite for public debate on LS polls

    The elevation of the Badrinath temple, situated at over 10,000 feet, adds to the arduousness of the journey. Under the stewardship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Char Dham Yatra has witnessed record-breaking footfalls over the past two years, signifying its enduring significance in the spiritual and cultural fabric of India.

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 9:35 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Viral Hepatitis claims one more life in Malappuram; 7 deaths in five months anr

    Kerala: Viral Hepatitis claims one more life in Malappuram; 7 deaths in five months

    Canada police arrests fourth Indian in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar anr

    Canada police arrests fourth Indian in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

    lok sabha elections 2024 'Hold press conference, release absolute number of votes after each phase': Press Club of India to ECI snt

    'Hold press conference, release absolute number of votes after each phase': Press Club of India to ECI

    PoK witnesses clashes amidst total strike against police crackdown, dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    PoK witnesses clashes amidst total strike against police crackdown, dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    When PM Modi agrees to participate Congress' Rahul Gandhi accepts invite for public debate on LS polls snt

    'When PM Modi agrees to participate': Congress' Rahul Gandhi accepts invite for public debate on LS polls

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2024 Radhika Apte's film Sister Midnight to premiere at Directors' fortnight RBA

    Cannes 2024: Radhika Apte's feminist revenge film 'Sister Midnight' to premiere at 'Directors' Fortnight'

    Fresh petrol, diesel price announced on May 12: Check rates here AJR

    Fresh petrol, diesel price announced on May 12: Check rates here

    Kerala: Viral Hepatitis claims one more life in Malappuram; 7 deaths in five months anr

    Kerala: Viral Hepatitis claims one more life in Malappuram; 7 deaths in five months

    Canada police arrests fourth Indian in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar anr

    Canada police arrests fourth Indian in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

    Mothers Day 2024: 7 books to gift mother's this special day ATG

    Mother's Day 2024: 7 books to gift mother's this special day

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon