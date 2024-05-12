Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Viral Hepatitis claims one more life in Malappuram; 7 deaths in five months

    The spread of viral hepatitis in Kerala's Malappuram district has caused concern, with 7 deaths and over 3000 cases reported in the last 5 months. Particularly in Pothukal and nearby areas, 152 cases have been recorded in the past two months alone.

    Malappuram: The district has been witnessing a rise in viral hepatitis cases with several deaths being reported in the last five months. Ithikal Zakir, a resident of Pothukallu died while undergoing treatment for jaundice affecting the liver at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Sunday. 

    Kerala: Worrying surge in hepatitis cases in Malappuram; Over 300 infected

    Viral hepatitis is spreading in Malappuram district, with reports of 7 deaths and over 3000 cases recorded in the last 5 months. Concerns are mounting, particularly in the Nilambur region, regarding the potential escalation of the disease.

    Renish, a resident of Chaliyar, succumbed to hepatitis recently, adding to the six fatalities reported in the district. Since January, 3184 individuals have exhibited symptoms related to hepatitis, with 1032 confirmed cases of the disease. A 9-year-old girl in Renish's family, who died on Friday, was also diagnosed with the disease. With this, there is a demand to improve the treatment facilities in the Chaliyar area.

    Pothukal, Pookotoor, Peruvallur, Morayur Panchayats, and Malappuram Municipality have reported the highest number of hepatitis cases. Notably, 152 individuals have been affected by the disease in the past two months alone in Pothukal and surrounding areas.

    Viral hepatitis refers to liver inflammation caused by infection with one of several viruses labeled as hepatitis viruses, namely hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E viruses. These viruses differ in their modes of transmission, severity of illness, and long-term consequences. A person will typically experience symptoms within 14-28 days. The symptoms include jaundice, fever, diarrhea, dark-coloured urine, malaise, abdominal pain, nausea and low appetite.
     

