    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train

    An alert guard rescued a woman moments after she jumped off a moving local train in Mumbai. 
     

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train - gps
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 1:44 PM IST

    Avoiding a fatal accident on a suburban train at Jogeshwari station in Mumbai, an alert guard rescued a woman who fell off while deboarding the moving train. The dramatic footage emerged on social media and went crazy viral. 

    The video starts with a local train stationed at the platform. Just as the train is about to leave the platform, a woman jumps off and falls. Upon seeing the woman fall, a railway police guard also jumped from the train in order to save the woman by pulling her away from the train. Finally, two other women are also seen jumping off from the same moving train, unclear whether they were also trying to save the woman or not.  

    The alert guard has been recognised as Altaf Shaikh, a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. Twitter user and Commissioner of Police Railways Mumbai, Quaiser Khalid, shared the video. In the post's caption, he mentioned that the guard is rewarded for his presence of mind, attention, and commitment to duty.

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 14.6K views and 505 likes. Social media users documented their suggestions for the safety of commuters. A user wrote, "If you are living in Mumbai, this basic trick of not getting down from the train in opposite direction, should be taught in the school, using law of physics!" Another person commented, "I think whenever any train start moving from plateform there should be 4 -5 persons QRT team should be accomplished to prevent such kind of incidents.SOP should be maintain in entire country for the same." Watch the video.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
