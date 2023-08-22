Woman's body found in backyard of house in Malappuram; Youth Congress leader among 5 arrested

The police recorded the arrest of Vishnu, a Congress leader, his father Muthu, brother Vaisakh and Jithu, and friend Shihan over the death of a woman who was found buried in the premises of a house in Malappuram's Thuvvur.

Malappuram: The body of a missing woman was found buried on the premises of a house on Monday (Aug 21) night. The deceased has been identified as Sujitha, wife of Thuvvur native Manoj. In connection with the incident, five persons were arrested in Karuvarakundu. The police recorded the arrest of Vishnu, a Youth Congress local leader, his father Muthu, brother Vaisakh and Jithu and friend Shihan. Sujitha, a temporary employee of Krishi Bhavan and a Kudumbashree employee, was reported missing to the police earlier. Following this, police detained Vishnu and the others.

Police discovered Sujitha's body on a property close to his home in a ditch, out of sight, on Monday night, based on Vishnu's statement.

Police officials claimed that they wouldn't know if the body belonged to the missing woman, though, until they had conducted a medical examination. Sujitha and Vishnu were involved in several financial transactions, according to the police.

Vishnu is a temporary staff at Panchayat. Sujitha went missing on August 11 and was last noticed leaving the Krishi Bhavan at around noon while complaining about a headache. Police also discovered that Vishnu was the last person Sujitha spoke with over the phone. Vishnu has been regularly updating Facebook with information about the developments ever since the hunt to find Sujitha was started after she went missing on August 11. However, Vishnu ended up in arrest as the suspicion grew on him based on the last phone call.

Reportedly, Vishnu, the very next day, went to a gold shop allegedly to sell her ornaments. Even before Sujitha went missing, Vishnu had resigned from his temporary job in Thuvvur panchayat. He told his friends and family that he got a job in ISRO.

