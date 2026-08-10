TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee called the attack on Mamata Banerjee's convoy a 'state-sponsored attack', accusing PM Modi, Amit Shah of backing it and Suvendu Adhikari of executing it. Another MP Saugata Roy also blamed BJP for the incident.

Abhishek Banerjee Alleges 'State-Sponsored Attack'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that the attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy was a "state-sponsored attack", accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of backing the incident. He further alleged that Suvendu Adhikari "executed" the attack.

Speaking to reporters here, the TMC leader asserted that Mamata Banerjee is not merely the chairperson of the party, but a veteran leader who has served as Chief Minister and held multiple critical portfolios across a long-standing political career. "It was a state-sponsored attack. Mamata Banerjee is not just the chairperson of TMC; she is also the former CM and has held several other portfolios in her long-term political career...the attackers have been spotted with BJP leaders in multiple instances. They do not want any opposition to exist; they want to kill opposition leaders...the so-called current opposition party is merely the B-team of the BJP. They have destroyed Bengal. They have not delivered on any promise that they had made before the election...the Prime Minister and the Home Minister had full backing and support behind the incident; CM Suvendu Adhikari just executed it", the MP said.

TMC Leaders Condemn Incident

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy strongly condemned the alleged attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy, accusing BJP workers of being behind the incident. Reacting to the incident, Roy said, "I have no words strong enough to condemn this. A Trinamool worker died in police custody. He was on his way home; there was no public outcry. This is the wrath of BJP goons. We vehemently oppose and condemn this."

The TMC leader alleged that the incident reflected political violence and targeted the ruling party's workers. He demanded accountability over the alleged attack and condemned what he described as attempts to create fear among opposition leaders. The alleged incident took place when Mamata Banerjee was visiting the family of a deceased TMC worker in West Bengal. TMC leaders have accused BJP supporters of being involved, while the BJP has denied the allegations and condemned any act of violence.

Key Bills Introduced in Lok Sabha

Earlier, the four key Bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members. (ANI)