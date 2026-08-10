YSRCP leaders held a massive rally in Anakapalli demanding the resignation of AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh. They alleged the 'Mega DSC' was a scam and also raised slogans for fee reimbursements and unemployment allowance for the youth.

As part of the YSR Congress Party's statewide call, YSRCP leaders and cadres held a massive rally in Anakapalli on Monday, demanding the immediate resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that the promised Mega DSC has been turned into a "cheating DSC." The rally was led by YSRCP Anakapalli Constituency Coordinator Malasala Bharat Kumar and District Party President Boddeda Prasad.

The rally began from Sunkarametta and proceeded towards the main junction. Police stopped the bike rally at the Ring Road. Undeterred, the party workers parked their bikes and continued the rally on foot, raising slogans such as 'Mega DSC has become a cheating DSC', 'Release fee reimbursement', 'Where is the unemployment allowance?' and 'Nara Lokesh should resign'.

Leaders Accuse Government of Betraying Youth

After the rally reached the Four Roads Junction, former MP Satyavathi, District Party President Boddeda Prasad, and YSRCP Anakapalli Constituency In-charge Malasala Bharat Kumar addressed the party workers. Speaking to ANI, Kumar accused the ruling coalition of failing the youth and presiding over major administrative scams.

Highlighting the plight of job seekers and students who remain deprived of promised benefits and employment opportunities, he said, "We have conducted a huge rally on behalf of the YSR Congress Party in the Anakapalli constituency. Our party president and ex-CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has informed all constituency in-charges, and especially YSR Congress Party karyakartas, to conduct the rally on behalf of people who haven't received the unemployment benefit so far, and the DSC exam, which was conducted in 2025. It was a huge scam; so far, no action has been taken agaisnt it. Aspirants who prepared for the DSC exam, including those who got first ranks, never received the employment."

YSRCP Lists Demands, Calls for CBI Inquiry

Meanwhile, the party workers demanded an immediate CBI inquiry into the Mega DSC issue and questioned the government over the promised fee reimbursement for students and unemployment allowance. They also questioned the government over its promise of Rs. 1,500 financial assistance for every woman.

The leaders demanded that Lokesh take moral responsibility for these issues and resign immediately. A large number of YSRCP leaders and party workers participated in the rally.