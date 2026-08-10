Congress's Gaurav Gogoi claims the Centre is silent on demands for HM Amit Shah's statement on police brutality and a debate on the Ayodhya Trust, even as Kiren Rijiju says the govt is ready to discuss the students' movement.

After Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Government was ready to discuss the students' movement, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday claimed that the Centre has shared no official reply to the demand for Union Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament on police action against protesters on July 20.

Addrressing reporters outside Parliament, Gogoi added that the government has also not given a clarification on the opposition's demand for a discussion on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The Congress leader said, "I have not seen what he has said, but what the information I'm getting and what we have discussed in our different meetings is specifically the Home Minister's statement on the police action and brutality against students. We have not got any specific reply on whether the Home Minister will speak on police action, police brutality against students or not; that clarification has not come." "The government has not given any specific reply on whether they are ready to take up the debate on the corruption and mismanagement of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust," he added.

'Govt ready for discussion': Kiren Rijiju

Earlier today, accusing the opposition of stalling parliamentary proceedings, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that while the government is fully prepared for a detailed debate on student-related movements, lawmakers must refrain from disrupting the Home Minister's official response. "The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movements and activities related to it," Rijiju said.

Emphasising the need for an uninterrupted parliamentary process, the Union Minister cautioned against disruptions during official statements. "My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister," he added. "They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion."

Opposition Adamant on Shah's Statement

Congress and the INDIA bloc have tried to corner the ruling camp, demanding Amit Shah's statement on the police action at Jantar Mantar on July 20. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders said that the deadlock in Parliament will only end after the Home Minister's statement. (ANI)