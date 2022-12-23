Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition

    The clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang was among several other issues over which the Opposition leaders clashed with the Centre over the last week, triggering disruptions.

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    The Winter Session of Parliament on Friday (December 23) concluded early with both houses adjourned sine die. Ruckus continued in Parliament even on the last day of the winter session, which began on December 7.

    Despite Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on December 9 addressed the both houses over Tawang clash, the Opposition accused the Centre of not allowing a discussion on the matter. This was the first such clash along India-China border reported since the 2020 Galwan valley standoff.

    The winter session ended a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya briefed both the houses over the preparedness for Covid amid concerns over spike in cases in China.

    The Union minister also provided with details on random testing at airports and underlined that cases in India continued to be low despite 5.8 lakh cases registered every day on an an average globally. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of Parliament led by example as they were seen wearing masks.

    According to the agency, before adjourning the Lok Sabha sine die (indefinitely), Speaker Om Birla said the productivity of the House was 97 percent. The House held 13 sittings totaling 62 hours and 42 minutes.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were present in the House.

    Apart from India-China, the Bihar hooch tragedy, inflation, Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, and Covid China scare were the issues discussed in Parliament during the winter session.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
