    Umar Khalid walks out of Tihar prison after getting bail to attend sister's wedding

    In October this year, Khalid's bail plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court saying the anti-CAA, NRC protests were prima-facie orchestrated at various conspiratorial meetings which were attended by Khalid.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

    Umar Khalid on Friday (December 23) walked out of Tihar jail after getting bail to attend his sister's wedding, prison officials said. It is reportedly said that a Delhi court granted interim bail of seven days to Khalid to attend his sister's wedding. Khalid will have to surrender on December 30, as per the order.

    Umar Khalid and several others were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi, which left over 50 people dead and nearly 700 injured.

    It can be seen that that the violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    Earlier this month, Delhi's Karkardooma court acquitted Khalid and United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi in one of the cases linked to the 2020 riots.

    The two were released on bail in this case but had to remain behind bars in connection with different cases.

    In October this year, Khalid's bail plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court saying the anti-CAA, NRC protests were prima-facie orchestrated at various conspiratorial meetings which were attended by Khalid.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
