Kochi Biennale off to chaotic start; Artists and visitors 'disappointed'

The prestigious Kochi Muziris Biennale may have been inaugurated on Monday, but artists -- both from India and abroad -- are grumbling over the lackadaisical manner in which the art festival is being organised.

An artist from Netherlands, Christie (name changed) planned a nine-week-long Asia trip around the Kochi Muziris Biennale -- a last minute postponement was not really in her plan. Her complaint? She flies out of India in two days and the Biennale is nowhere close to opening its main venues.

"If they were so behind on planning, why did they not inform us earlier so that thousands of their eager fans could adjust their travel accordingly," she questions.

The Kochi Biennale Foundation in a statement blames, 'organisational challenges, compounded by external factors along with the onset of heavy rains with cyclone Mandous,' for the rescheduling. But several reasons are being cited for the postponement, including the late possession of Aspinwall House -- the main venue, which the government of Kerala has been in talks to acquire from the DLF Group.

Originally scheduled to take place in 2020, the fifth edition of the Biennale has already been postponed twice owing to the pandemic. Several problems have also been tied to financial troubles and recent organisational changes and appointment of new trustees.

Participating artist Saju Kunhan, who is displaying his work at Pepper House, says: "It is very disappointing that the opening has been postponed, my venue was ready on time but other artists could not show their work."

Saju says he is more worried about the viewers who missed the opportunity, and concerned about the upcoming editions of the biennale, because 'once you lose the trust, it is hard to retain it'.

The four-month long biennial was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, despite the delay in opening.

'We are working hard to open our gates to Aspinwall House, Pepper House, and Anand Warehouse by December 23,' the Kochi Biennale Foundation assured in a press release, adding that the guests are welcome to visit the programmes and exhibitions at the Students' Biennale, Invitation Programme, and Satellite Exhibition venues as per the original schedule.

Although, that's little consolation for those who are in the God's own country for a short while. Closer to home, artist Revati Dalvi-Gangal took a trip for the Biennale from Pune and was left "disappointed". "There was no one to guide us, everyone was clueless," she says.

Nele Lenze, who traveled from Germany, laments: "We cannot wait ten days for the opening, some venues were accessible but everything is still under construction." Although she sees a silver line as the Students' Biennale is getting 'a lot more attention since visitors cannot go to the main venues'.

Supported by Tata Trusts, the Students' Biennale is an exhibit that runs parallel to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale for which the Foundation reaches out to art schools across South Asia, encouraging Fine Arts students to present their work on an international stage.

Founded in 2011, Kochi-Muziris Biennale is India's first biennial of international contemporary art. Titled 'In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire' and curated by Singapore-based Indian-origin artist Shubigi Rao, the central exhibit is set to feature works of 80 artists from across the world.

The event will be held across multiple venues in Fort Kochi and Ernakulam, in Kerala and will be on until April 2023.

