Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Will spoil atmosphere': Rajasthan school bars rape survivor from taking exam; check details

    In response, Sharma wrote to the District Education Officer, urging stringent action against the school and ensuring the uninterrupted continuation of the survivor's academic pursuits.

    Will spoil atmosphere': Rajasthan school bars rape survivor from taking exam; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    In a disturbing case, a Class 12 student in Ajmer, Rajasthan, was denied the opportunity to sit for her board examination due to being gang-raped the previous year. It is reportedly said that the teachers instructed her to study at home as her presence would "spoil the atmosphere" at school.

    The revelation emerged when the survivor wrote to the Child Welfare Committee detailing her ordeal. She asserted that despite appearing for the board exams four months prior, the school withheld her admit card, preventing her from taking the test, as revealed by Anjali Sharma, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee.

    Delhi minister Atishi raises alarm over BJP's Election Commission notice tactics

    The school purportedly informed the victim that her name had been removed from the list of examination candidates, Sharma elaborated.

    In response, Sharma wrote to the District Education Officer, urging stringent action against the school and ensuring the uninterrupted continuation of the survivor's academic pursuits.

    "The victim underwent her board examination in December last year. However, she was deprived of the opportunity to sit for the exam as the school failed to provide her with an admit card. School authorities advised her to study from home, citing concerns about disrupting the school's environment," Sharma said.

    "A copy of our correspondence has been forwarded to the District Collector. Additionally, the Child Welfare Committee is coordinating with the District Legal Services Authority to facilitate legal assistance for the survivor," she further added.

    Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC verdict deeming UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 'unconstitutional'

    Although the primary board examination has concluded, efforts are underway to facilitate the survivor's participation in the supplementary examination, as confirmed by the Child Welfare Committee.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Two missing persons found dead at forest area in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Two missing persons found dead at forest area in Thrissur

    NIA detains BJP worker in Thirthahalli in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case vkp

    NIA detains BJP worker in Thirthahalli in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    Kerala: Malappuram reports over 2000 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations anr

    Kerala: Malappuram reports over 2000 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations

    Delhi minister Atishi raises alarm over BJP's Election Commission notice tactics AJR

    Delhi minister Atishi raises alarm over BJP's Election Commission notice tactics

    Congress makes fresh blunder, displays Thai scenes, New York river photos in party manifesto AJR

    Congress makes fresh blunder, displays Thai scenes, New York river photos in party manifesto

    Recent Stories

    Good news for all 'Dune 3' fan Dennis Villeneuve confirms part three of Zendaya Timothee Chalamet film RBA

    Good news for all 'Dune 3' fans: Dennis Villeneuve confirms part three of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya's film

    Kerala: Two missing persons found dead at forest area in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Two missing persons found dead at forest area in Thrissur

    NIA detains BJP worker in Thirthahalli in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case vkp

    NIA detains BJP worker in Thirthahalli in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    cricket IPL 2024, RCB vs RR Preview: Royal Challengers Bengaluru seeks redemption against an in form Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024, RCB vs RR Preview: Royal Challengers Bengaluru seeks redemption against an in form Rajasthan Royals

    German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 most popular dog breeds in India RBA EAI

    German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 most popular dog breeds in India

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon