    Delhi minister Atishi raises alarm over BJP's Election Commission notice tactics

    This sequence of events, according to Atishi, suggests a coordinated effort by the BJP to manipulate public perception. "This means that the BJP first plants the Election Commission notice in the media and after that, I get the notice," she stressed.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Delhi's Minister of Education Atishi on Friday (April 5) addressed the media and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a premeditated move to discredit her. Atishi alleged that the BJP had lodged a complaint against her, prompting swift action from the Election Commission.

    Addresing the media, Atishi said, "On 4th April, the BJP registered a complaint against one of my press conferences. On 5th April at 11:15 am, news channels flashed that a notice had been sent to Atishi, but half an hour after the news, I received the notice in the mail."

    This sequence of events, according to Atishi, suggests a coordinated effort by the BJP to manipulate public perception. "This means that the BJP first plants the Election Commission notice in the media and after that, I get the notice," she stressed.

    Atishi further raised concerns about the impartiality of government agencies in the lead-up to elections. "When the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests a sitting Chief Minister and a prominent figure of the opposition, does the Election Commission send a notice to the ED?" she questioned.

    Accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing investigative agencies, Atishi warned of the implications for the electoral process. "The BJP-led central government is blatantly misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ED, and Income Tax ahead of elections before the Election Commission," she asserted.

