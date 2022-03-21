Wife not cooking mutton: Telangana man dials 100 six times to complain, held

The phone number 100 is supposed to be used to contact police in an emergency, but a man in Telangana ended himself in jail after repeatedly dialling it to complain that his wife had not made mutton curry.

The phone number 100 is supposed to be used to contact police in an emergency, but a man in Telangana ended himself in jail after repeatedly dialling it to complain that his wife had not made mutton curry. On the festival of Holi, the bizarre incidence occurred in the Nalgonda district. Naveen of Cherla Gowraram village in Kanagal mandal dialled 100 six times to file a complaint against his wife.

After the initial call, the police ignored him, but after he phoned five more times, they felt that Naveen should be given a lesson about not misusing 'dial 100.'

According to the reports, Naveen drank alcohol on Friday night. He then purchased mutton and requested his wife to prepare it. When his wife realised how drunk he was, she refused to prepare it. Angry with his wife's rejection, the man dialled 100 six times to file a complaint.

The police tracked out the caller, and the next morning a few officers arrived at his home and arrested him. According to a police officer, the individual has been charged under sections 290 (public annoyance) and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (misconduct in public by a drunken person). On Saturday, a case of annoyance was filed, and the caller was hauled into custody.

Police have urged people not to abuse the dial 100 service, since doing so wastes important time and may impair their ability to respond to real emergency calls.

