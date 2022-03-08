Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

A video showing a Ukrainian girl singing 'Let It Go' from Disney's Frozen in a bomb shelter in Kyiv has reached Idina Menzel, after it went viral online.

On Monday, the 50-year-old singer portrayed Princess Anna in the animated movie and gave her vocals to the hit soundtrack, took to Twitter to share the video and commended little Amelia for the touching rendition.

"We see you. We really, really see you," Menzel wrote, alongside blue and yellow heart emojis in homage to the Ukrainian flag.

In 2014, Disney released a compilation of 42 foreign-language versions of the Academy Award-winning song 'Let It Go', including translations in Ukrainian and Russian.

The video, first posted on Facebook by Marta Smekhova, has gone viral even as Ukrainian forces continue to fight off a Russian invasion.

In her Facebook post, Smekhova said, "From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence... everyone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light... even men couldn't hold back the tears."

Smekhova said she filmed the girl, whose age is unknown, while visiting a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

'Seeing in one of the Kyiv bomb storage how children draw bright pictures in half-darkness, I, of course, couldn't silently pass by... stopped, praised, offered to do a little exhibition to somehow decorate this not so happy place,' she wrote, according to a translation of her Facebook post, which was written in Ukrainian.

It is unclear when the video, where some people are seen lying on the floor while others stood or sat around Amelia, was taken or where in Kyiv the shelter is located. When she finished singing the popular song, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

"Bravo! Bravo!" one voice exclaimed as a shy Amelia clutched her hands in front of her face.

