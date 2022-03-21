Viral video: 19-year-old runs 10 km to his Noida home every night after duty

A video of a young man sprinting on Noida streets after midnight has gone viral. Vinod Kapri, a filmmaker, recognised the young runner as Pradeep Mehra and stated that he respectfully declined his offer of a ride home. He insisted on running since he wants to join the Army and doesn't have time to train.

Vinod Kapri, a filmmaker, released a video of a youngster in Noida racing along the road at midnight, and it will make you reconsider how far one is prepared to go to attain their aspirations.

In the video, Kapri repeatedly offers the teen, Pradeep Mehra, a ride home. Each time, his offer is politely declined. When the filmmaker asks why he's rushing home, he responds, "I usually run on my way home." He informed Kapri that he works at McDonald's in Sector 16, and that he runs 10 kilometres to get to Barola. He said that he had to run at that time since he won't have time to do it otherwise.

When Kapri asks why he's running again, he responds, "To join the Army." Pradeep, who is from Uttarakhand, said he can't run in the morning since he needs to leave for work at a reasonable hour after cooking.

"This is PURE GOLD," Kapri captioned the video in Hindi. He wrote: "I spotted this youngster sprinting really rapidly with a bag on his shoulder last night around 12 o'clock on the Noida road. I figured if he was in any kind of danger, I should give him a ride. He was often given a lift, but he refused. If you listen to the explanation, you will fall in love with this youngster."

When Kapri stated that the video would go viral, the youngster replied: "It's fine if it gets viral; I'm not doing anything bad. Who's going to notice me?" The video has already received over 36 lakh views and 1.53 lakh likes. Netizens praised the child for his hard work and commitment after the video went viral.

