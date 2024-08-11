Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was K Natwar Singh? Former Minister of External Affairs passes away aged 93

    Natwar Singh, a distinguished diplomat and former External Affairs Minister, passed away on Saturday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Known for his significant contributions to diplomacy and foreign policy, Singh's legacy includes his role in the UPA-I government and numerous literary works

    Who was K Natwar Singh? Former Minister of External Affairs passes away aged 93 ATG
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    Natwar Singh, the former External Affairs Minister, passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was receiving treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, near Delhi, where he had been admitted for several weeks.

    A family source informed PTI, “His son is present at the hospital, and other family members are arriving in Delhi from his hometown for the final rites. His health had been declining for some time.”

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Shri Natwar Singh Ji. His contributions to diplomacy and foreign policy were invaluable, and his intellectual and literary achievements were significant. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

    Who Was Natwar Singh?

    Early Life and Career: Natwar Singh, born in 1931 in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was a notable diplomat who transitioned into politics. His career was marked by significant diplomatic roles and a rich body of written work on various topics, including royal history and foreign affairs.

    Political Role

    Singh served as a Member of Parliament for the Congress party and held the position of India’s External Affairs Minister from 2004 to 2005 under the UPA-I administration led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

    ALSO READ: Hindenburg vs Adani: How SEBI is involved in the high-stakes investigation

    Awards and Honors

    Singh was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984 for his distinguished contributions to Indian diplomacy and public service.

    Diplomatic Service

    He held the position of ambassador to Pakistan and worked closely with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1966 to 1971.

    Authorship: Singh wrote several influential books, including The Legacy of Nehru: A Memorial Tribute and My China Diary 1956-88. His autobiography, One Life is Not Enough, provides an in-depth look at his experiences and career.

