Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Hemant K Lohia, J&K DG-Prisons found murdered at his home?

    57-year-old Lohia, a 1992 batch IPS officer, was found dead with burn injuries on his body and his throat slit on the outskirts of Jammu. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described it as an 'extremely unfortunate' incident and said a manhunt had been launched to nab his domestic help, who is absconding.

    Who was Hemant K Lohia JK DG Prisons found murdered at his home gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia was found murdered at his residence in Jammu on Monday night with police suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit.

    Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police, described the incident as "very unfortunate," and said a manhunt had been initiated to apprehend his domestic helper, Jasir, who is still missing. According to Singh, the suspect even attempted to set fire to the body of 57-year-old Lohia, who was promoted and appointed as the Union Territory's Director General of Prisons in August.

    Who was Hemant K Lohia?

    Hemant K Lohia was an IPS officer from the 1992 batch. He was the Director General of Prisons in Jammu and Kashmir. He was 57 years old at the time. In August, HK Lohia was elevated as Director General of Prisons in the Union Territory.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage

    He had an excellent three-decade career. He once put a stop to a suicide assault in Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Before being selected as the prison's director general, he participated in a number of anti-terror operations. Lohia was born on January 17, 1965.  His father's name was Shyam Sundar Lohia. He studied law before joining the Indian Police Service.  He was also the commandant of the SDRF.

    The police suspect that Yasir, his domestic help, is involved in the murder. He is absconding. According to preliminary investigation, Lohia had been putting some type of oil to his sore foot before being attacked. The killer strangled Lohia to death, sliced his neck with a shattered bottle, and then set fire to his body. 

    Also Read | Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to build tunnel under Vice President's new home

    The guards stationed at the officer’s residence observed fire in Lohia’s room. He explained that they had to break open the door because it was locked from the inside. The ADGP said the preliminary investigation of the crime scene points to murder. The police are searching for the man, a resident of Ramban.  Though it isn't clear why he was murdered, the police haven't ruled out the terror angle.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage - gps

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage

    Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to build tunnel under Vice President's new home

    Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to build tunnel under Vice President's new home

    New Railways timetable: 500 Mail Express trains to reach upto 70 minutes faster

    New Railways timetable: 500 Mail Express trains to reach upto 70 minutes faster

    Ridiculous claim by Maharashtra Congress chief; blames Nigerian cheetahs for lumpy virus - adt

    Ridiculous claim by Maharashtra Congress chief; blames Nigerian cheetahs for lumpy virus

    Recent Stories

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report collections for Mani Ratnam directorial decreased by 50 per cent in Monday test drb

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report: Collections for Mani Ratnam’s directorial down by 50%

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage - gps

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage

    8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California AJR

    8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California

    Sexy video alert Disha Patani sizzles in gold plunging neckline bralette drb

    Sexy video alert! Disha Patani sizzles in gold plunging neckline bralette

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon