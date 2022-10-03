Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to build tunnel under Vice President's new home

The CPWD's bid documents state that the proposed 'very prestigious' work must be carried out with the highest standards of quality and workmanship and is to be completed strictly within the prescribed time limit.

As part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, the Central Public Works Department has floated a tender worth over Rs 21 crore to construct a subterranean tunnel in the Vice President's Enclave in New Delhi. The tender documents require the project to be completed within four months from the date of start of work.

Sources said the tunnel would connect the Vice President's Enclave to the new Parliament building. There would be another tunnel connecting the Prime Minister's residence to the proposed Executive Enclave, which will house the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Sources said this would help ease frequent traffic restrictions during the VIP movement. The CPWD's bid documents state that the proposed 'very prestigious' work must be carried out with the highest standards of quality and workmanship and is to be completed strictly within the prescribed time limit.

The total length of the tunnel, which spreads across 1,147 square metres, would be 185 metres, and its width is 6.20 metres, it stated. The last date to submit the bid documents for that project, estimated to cost Rs 21.31 crore, is October 15.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office, a common central secretariat and a new Vice President's Enclave, among other buildings. The Vice President's Enclave will have the residence of the Vice President and a secretariat.

The CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, said that the work to construct a tunnel in the Vice President's Enclave would be carried out on Church Road, New Delhi.

The CPWD has asked 'intending bidders to inspect and examine the site and its surroundings, and satisfy themselves before filing their bids'. The agency further said that the executive engineer might reduce or increase the scope of work by prior notice in writing to the contractor.

According to CPWD, due to security reasons, the contractor will have to arrange a labour timetable following the engineer-in-charge's instructions and the security staff's requirements. Besides, the contractor will also need to arrange smoke guns and other measures to keep PM2.5 and PM10 under permissible limits.

