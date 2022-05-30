Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Satyendar Jain, the close aide of Arvind Kejriwal whom ED arrested?

    Satyendar Jain is a two-time MLA from Delhi's Shakur Basti constituency. He is considered to be a close associate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Who is Satyendar Jain, the close aide of Arvind Keriwal whom ED arrested?
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published May 30, 2022, 8:49 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Delhi Health minister and Arvind Kejriwal's confidante Satyendar Jain in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company. 

    Also Read: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in money laundering case

    Last month, the ED informed that it had provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of his family and companies as part of a drive against money laundering.

    Soon after his arrest, a political war of words erupted between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.

    Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has alleged that the ED has been running a fake case against Satyendar. In a series of posts on Twitter, he claimed that the arrest came after the AAP announced that he would be AAP's election-in-charge of Himachal Pradesh. He also claimed that the arrest was the outcome of the BJP's insecurities over the forthcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh.  

    However, former AAP minister and senior Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, "I had filed a case against Jain in 2017 with the ED. Jain is simply a clown; the real culprit is Arvind Kejriwal. He has always given clean chit to Jain. Kejriwal should resign immediately. Today Jain has gone to jail, one day Kejriwal will go too."

    Let's know more about Satyendar Jain in detail:

    Born in 1964 at Kirthal village under Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, Satyendar did his schooling at Ramjas School in the national capital and completed his graduation in Architecture from the Indian Institute of Architects.

    Satyendar is a two-time MLA from Delhi's Shakur Basti constituency. Considered to be a close associate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he is presently in his second term as the city's health minister. Earlier, he was on the post from December 28, 2013, till February 14, 2014.

    Besides, Satyendar also holds portfolios like industries, home, public works department, power, urban development and transport.

    An architect by profession, he used to work at the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). Later, he quit his job to establish an architectural consultancy firm. In 2011, he joined the Indian Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and since then he stood rock solid with Kejriwal.

    Controversies involving Satyendar 

    Former AAP member and now BJP leader Kapil Mishra had accused him of offering a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. He had also alleged that Satyendar was involved in a Rs 400 crore water tanker scam.

    The Shunglu committee had accused Satyendar of nepotism and procedural misconduct.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation had probed the recruitment of his daughter for supporting AAP's healthcare initiative. However, he was given a clean chit by the CBI later.

    Also Read: Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 8:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ED arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case snt

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in money laundering case

    Wildlife photographer runs 'Everest marathon' to save tigers; watch - gps

    Wildlife photographer runs ‘Everest marathon’ to save tigers; watch

    Maharashtra Petrol dealers to stage one-day protest on May 31 - adt

    Maharashtra: Petrol dealers to stage one-day protest on May 31

    Rajya Sabha election: Congress picks spark criticism and dissent

    Rajya Sabha election: Congress picks spark criticism and dissent

    Are India and Pakistan holding back channel dialogue

    Are India and Pakistan holding back channel dialogue?

    Recent Stories

    football My era with Bayern Munich is over says Robert Lewandowski amidst Barcelona links snt

    My era at Bayern Munich is over, says Lewandowski amidst Barcelona links

    Nayanthara to copy Katrina Kaif's wedding style; know details RBA

    Nayanthara to copy Katrina Kaif's wedding style; know details

    ED arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case snt

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in money laundering case

    DGCA fines SpiceJet fined Rs 10 lakh for training 737 Max pilots on faulty simulator

    SpiceJet fined Rs 10 lakh for training 737 Max pilots on faulty simulator

    It is a dream come true, opted for IAS... UPSC exam third topper Gamini Singla - adt

    'It is a dream come true, opted for IAS...' UPSC exam third topper Gamini Singla

    Recent Videos

    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon