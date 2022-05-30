Who is Satyendar Jain, the close aide of Arvind Kejriwal whom ED arrested?

Satyendar Jain is a two-time MLA from Delhi's Shakur Basti constituency. He is considered to be a close associate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Delhi Health minister and Arvind Kejriwal's confidante Satyendar Jain in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

Last month, the ED informed that it had provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of his family and companies as part of a drive against money laundering.

Soon after his arrest, a political war of words erupted between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has alleged that the ED has been running a fake case against Satyendar. In a series of posts on Twitter, he claimed that the arrest came after the AAP announced that he would be AAP's election-in-charge of Himachal Pradesh. He also claimed that the arrest was the outcome of the BJP's insecurities over the forthcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh.

However, former AAP minister and senior Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, "I had filed a case against Jain in 2017 with the ED. Jain is simply a clown; the real culprit is Arvind Kejriwal. He has always given clean chit to Jain. Kejriwal should resign immediately. Today Jain has gone to jail, one day Kejriwal will go too."

Let's know more about Satyendar Jain in detail:

Born in 1964 at Kirthal village under Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, Satyendar did his schooling at Ramjas School in the national capital and completed his graduation in Architecture from the Indian Institute of Architects.

Satyendar is a two-time MLA from Delhi's Shakur Basti constituency. Considered to be a close associate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he is presently in his second term as the city's health minister. Earlier, he was on the post from December 28, 2013, till February 14, 2014.

Besides, Satyendar also holds portfolios like industries, home, public works department, power, urban development and transport.

An architect by profession, he used to work at the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). Later, he quit his job to establish an architectural consultancy firm. In 2011, he joined the Indian Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and since then he stood rock solid with Kejriwal.

Controversies involving Satyendar

Former AAP member and now BJP leader Kapil Mishra had accused him of offering a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. He had also alleged that Satyendar was involved in a Rs 400 crore water tanker scam.

The Shunglu committee had accused Satyendar of nepotism and procedural misconduct.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had probed the recruitment of his daughter for supporting AAP's healthcare initiative. However, he was given a clean chit by the CBI later.

