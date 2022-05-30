Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

The change in weather brought in much-needed respite to Delhi residents who had been bearing the brunt of the scorching heat in the last few days.

Delhi was on Monday lashed by heavy rains and strong gusts of wind that caused power outages and waterlogging at several locations in the city.

The change in weather brought in much-needed respite to Delhi residents who had been bearing the brunt of the scorching heat in the last few days. The downpour was accompanied by thunder and strong winds blowing at 50 kilometres per hour.

Social media was abuzz with visuals of the impact of the sudden weather change in parts of the city. The force was such that several air conditioning units at the Express Building on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg broke away and were on the verge of falling down.

Earlier in the day, the weather department had predicted overcast conditions for the city. Parts of the national capital had received light rain on Sunday evening as well with the maximum temperature settling at 40.7 degrees Celsius.