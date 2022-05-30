Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case.

The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money-laundering probe against him.

In 2018, the agency had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.

The Allegation Against Satyendar Jain

Jain and his family had been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation in August 2017 for alleged money laundering of up to Rs 1.62 crore.

The central agency claimed in its FIR that the AAP leader and his family set up four shell companies to launder Rs 11.78 crore in 2011-12 and Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16.

Based on the CBI's FIR, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a probe into the money laundering allegations. To recall, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Jain and his family around two months ago.

Political Blame Game

The arrest has sparked off claims of political vendetta from the Aam Aadmi Party. Linking the arrest to the upcoming election in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Satyendar Jain has been facing a fake case for the last eight years. The ED has called him for questioning multiple times. For many years, the ED had stopped calling as they did not find anything. Now, once again, the ED action has started because Satyendar Jain is the election in charge of Himachal Pradesh."

"The BJP knows it is losing the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh. And that's why Jain has been arrested so that he cannot travel to the election-bound state. He will be released in a few days as the case is completely fake," Sisodia added.

The BJP, meanwhile, claims that the truth is finally out in the open.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, "Today Satyendar Jain has been caught. Tomorrow, it will be Kejriwal's turn to get caught. Five years ago, I brought Satyendar Jain's corruption before the people by putting the power chair at stake. A complaint was also lodged in the ED. Knowing everything, again and again, Kejriwal gave a clean chit to Satyendar Jain. Today, the truth is in front of everyone."