    Who is Ruchira Kamboj, India's newly appointed Permanent Representative to UN?

    Ruchira Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, presently serves as India's envoy to Bhutan.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, presently serves as India's envoy to Bhutan. She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian Ambassador to the UN. Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

    Born on May 3, 1964, Kamboj hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and is an Indian diplomat from the Indian Foreign Service, 1987 batch. According to her Wikipedia page, Kamboj was the All India women's topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch. 

    Ruchira Kamboj currently serves as India's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bhutan and is the first female Ambassador of India to the nation. She has previously served as High Commissioner of India to South Africa and Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Paris. 

    Also read: Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy of Technology

    Here's a look at her career timeline:

    1989-1991: Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France

    1991–96: Under Secretary in the Europe West Division of India's Ministry of External Affairs

    1996-1999: First Secretary (Economic and Commercial) and Head of Chancery at the Indian High Commission in Port Louis

    1999-2002: Deputy Secretary and later Director in charge of Foreign Service Personnel and Cadre in the Ministry of External Affairs

    2002-2005: Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York

    2006-2009: India's Consul General in Cape Town, South Africa

    2009:  Deputy Head of the Office of the Secretary-General at the Commonwealth Secretariat London

    2011-2014: India's Chief of Protocol, the first and only lady so far in Government to have held this position.

    In May 2014, Ruchira Kamboj was called in on a special assignment to direct the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    2014-2017: India's Ambassador to UNESCO Paris

    2017-2019: High Commissioner of India to South Africa

    2019-2022: Indian Ambassador to Bhutan

    Ruchira Kamboj is married to businessman Diwakar Kamboj and has one daughter. Her late father was an officer in the Indian Army, and her mother is a writer-professor (retired) of Sanskrit from the University of Delhi. She speaks three languages: Hindi, English and French. She has several OpEds in different newspapers and magazines to her credit on a diverse range of topics.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 6:25 PM IST
