Who is Ruchira Kamboj, India's newly appointed Permanent Representative to UN?

Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, presently serves as India's envoy to Bhutan. She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian Ambassador to the UN. Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

Born on May 3, 1964, Kamboj hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and is an Indian diplomat from the Indian Foreign Service, 1987 batch. According to her Wikipedia page, Kamboj was the All India women's topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch.

Ruchira Kamboj currently serves as India's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bhutan and is the first female Ambassador of India to the nation. She has previously served as High Commissioner of India to South Africa and Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Paris.

Here's a look at her career timeline:

1989-1991: Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France

1991–96: Under Secretary in the Europe West Division of India's Ministry of External Affairs

1996-1999: First Secretary (Economic and Commercial) and Head of Chancery at the Indian High Commission in Port Louis

1999-2002: Deputy Secretary and later Director in charge of Foreign Service Personnel and Cadre in the Ministry of External Affairs

2002-2005: Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York

2006-2009: India's Consul General in Cape Town, South Africa

2009: Deputy Head of the Office of the Secretary-General at the Commonwealth Secretariat London

2011-2014: India's Chief of Protocol, the first and only lady so far in Government to have held this position.

In May 2014, Ruchira Kamboj was called in on a special assignment to direct the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2014-2017: India's Ambassador to UNESCO Paris

2017-2019: High Commissioner of India to South Africa

2019-2022: Indian Ambassador to Bhutan

Ruchira Kamboj is married to businessman Diwakar Kamboj and has one daughter. Her late father was an officer in the Indian Army, and her mother is a writer-professor (retired) of Sanskrit from the University of Delhi. She speaks three languages: Hindi, English and French. She has several OpEds in different newspapers and magazines to her credit on a diverse range of topics.

