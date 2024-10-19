Kannur ADM's suicide: Discrepancy in signatures raise possible fake bribery complaint by petrol pump owner

Doubts are growing regarding the authenticity of the bribery complaint linked to Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's suicide. The suspicion is fueled by discrepancies in the signatures of petrol pump owner TV Prasanthan on the lease agreement and the bribery complaint.

Kannur: There is suspicion that the bribery complaint in the Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's suicide case may be fake. This suspicion grew stronger due to the difference in petrol pump owner T V Prasanthan's signatures on the lease agreement for the petrol pump and the bribery complaint. While Prashanth claimed the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the petrol pump was granted on the 8th of October, official records show the ADM issued it on the 9th at 3 PM. This discrepancy further intensifies doubts about the complaint's authenticity.

In the lease agreement signed with Father Paul Edatthinakkathu, vicar of Niduvaloor Church, the name recorded everywhere was "Prasanth." However, in the complaint supposedly submitted to the Chief Minister, the name was listed as "Prasanthan TV Niduvaloor." Yesterday, Father Paul Edatthinakkathu confirmed to Asianet News that Prasanth had come in person to sign the agreement. This difference in both the name and the signature has now become a significant point of suspicion.

A report from the Kannur District Collector shows that ADM Naveen Babu did not cause any delay or errors in handling the NOC application submitted by Prashanthan, a resident of Sreekandapuram and a staff member at Pariyaram Medical College, for constructing a petrol pump. When Prashanthan applied for the NOC on December 2, 2023, Naveen had not yet taken over as ADM. It was only after Naveen became ADM in February that reports from different government departments, including the Panchayat, Supply Office, and Fire Office, were received.

Despite favourable reports, the District Police Chief opposed the NOC due to a curve in the proposed location. In response, the ADM sought a report from the Town Planner, who, on September 30, recommended leveling the land and clearing the area for approval. Following a site visit, the ADM issued the NOC on October 9.

Meanwhile, the Kannur Collector has been removed from the responsibility of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of ADM Naveen Babu. Based on an order from the Minister of Revenue, the responsibility for the departmental investigation has been transferred to the Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue. The Collector had submitted a preliminary report that was favorable to the ADM in the case. However, following allegations against the Collector, the investigation has now been assigned to another official.

