Caught on cam: NEET coaching centre owner brutally thrashes boys with stick, throws slippers at girls | WATCH

In a shocking case of abuse, a NEET coaching centre owner has been booked for allegedly assaulting male students and hurling footwear at female students. The incident, which occurred over a month ago, has only recently come to light after disturbing CCTV footage of the assault went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

The accused, Jalal Ahmad, reportedly caned students in a fit of anger after noticing one of them dozing off during an early morning class.

The now viral videos that have been circulating online, shows Ahmad brutally thrashing male students with a stick. In a separate video, Ahmad was seen throwing footwear at female students because one of them had left her shoes outside the classroom in an undesignated spot, according to police reports.

The state's Human Rights Commission took swift action. V Kannadasan, a commission member, visited the centre in Tirunelveli and launched an investigation after the video surfaced. "The commission has taken up the case for investigation on its own motion," said Kannadasan during his visit, reported Times of India (TOI).

Reports reveal that both a staff member and some students lodged a formal complaint at the Melapalayam police station. Several of the affected students met with Kannadasan, displaying their injuries as evidence of the abuse they had endured.

Jalal Ahmad, who hails from Kerala, established the coaching centre two years ago after working as a trainer in his home state. According to sources from the centre, Ahmad is known for his strict disciplinary methods, justified by the significant financial investment parents make in their children’s education. However, the centre insists that Ahmad did not intend to harm the students when he threw the footwear.

Despite the centre's defense, Ahmad has been booked under serious charges, including assault and assault with intent to dishonour, as well as under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act for cruelty towards minors.

Ahmad remains at large, with the Melapalayam police actively pursuing his arrest as investigations continue.

