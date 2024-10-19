Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on cam: NEET coaching centre owner brutally thrashes boys with stick, throws slippers at girls | WATCH

    In a shocking case of abuse, a NEET coaching centre owner has been booked for allegedly assaulting male students and hurling footwear at female students.

    Caught on cam: NEET coaching centre owner brutally thrashes boys with stick, throws slippers at girls (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    In a shocking case of abuse, a NEET coaching centre owner has been booked for allegedly assaulting male students and hurling footwear at female students. The incident, which occurred over a month ago, has only recently come to light after disturbing CCTV footage of the assault went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

    The accused, Jalal Ahmad, reportedly caned students in a fit of anger after noticing one of them dozing off during an early morning class. 

    The now viral videos that have been circulating online, shows Ahmad brutally thrashing male students with a stick. In a separate video, Ahmad was seen throwing footwear at female students because one of them had left her shoes outside the classroom in an undesignated spot, according to police reports.

    The state's Human Rights Commission took swift action. V Kannadasan, a commission member, visited the centre in Tirunelveli and launched an investigation after the video surfaced. "The commission has taken up the case for investigation on its own motion," said Kannadasan during his visit, reported Times of India (TOI).

    Also read: 'Say I love you, used to ask for kiss': Bihar teacher arrested for molesting minor students at school (WATCH)

    Reports reveal that both a staff member and some students lodged a formal complaint at the Melapalayam police station. Several of the affected students met with Kannadasan, displaying their injuries as evidence of the abuse they had endured.

    Jalal Ahmad, who hails from Kerala, established the coaching centre two years ago after working as a trainer in his home state. According to sources from the centre, Ahmad is known for his strict disciplinary methods, justified by the significant financial investment parents make in their children’s education. However, the centre insists that Ahmad did not intend to harm the students when he threw the footwear.

    Despite the centre's defense, Ahmad has been booked under serious charges, including assault and assault with intent to dishonour, as well as under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act for cruelty towards minors.

    Ahmad remains at large, with the Melapalayam police actively pursuing his arrest as investigations continue.

    Also read: Caught on camera: Kanpur coaching centre teacher kisses, engages in obscene acts with female student (WATCH)

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IAF UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya continues journey to Guwahati vkp

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    Relief for Bhavani Revanna as Supreme Court upholds High Court decision granting bail in kidnapping case vkp

    Relief for Bhavani Revanna as Supreme Court upholds HC's decision, granting bail in kidnapping case

    Karnataka Education minister Madhu Bangarappa clarifies no board exams for classes 5 8 and 9th vkp

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa clarifies, 'No board exams for classes 5, 8 and 9'

    SWR announces special trains for Deepavali from Bengaluru to Karwar Check details vkp

    SWR announces special trains for Deepavali from Bengaluru to Karwar; Check details

    Kannur ADM's suicide: Discrepancy in signatures raise possible fake bribery complaint by petrol pump owner TV prasanthan anr

    Kannur ADM's suicide: Discrepancy in signatures raise possible fake bribery complaint by petrol pump owner

    Recent Stories

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites? gcw

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites?

    IAF UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya continues journey to Guwahati vkp

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy shk

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it gcw

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon