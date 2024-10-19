Who will be NEXT Hamas leader? Check out Yahya Sinwar's possible successors

Following the Israeli military's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, the organization is searching for a new chief. Reports suggest Hamas may choose a leader from outside Gaza. Several prominent figures, including Sinwar's brother, are considered potential successors.

Israeli forces killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar during a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. Now, Hamas is searching for a new leader. Several reports indicate that Hamas might choose someone outside Gaza as its new political head. Sinwar's brother could play a significant role following his death, as he is actively fighting against Israel.

Sinwar orchestrated the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. He was killed on Wednesday during a battle with Israeli troops in Rafah, Gaza. This is the second time in less than three months that Israel has killed a top Hamas leader.

Potential Successors for the New Hamas Chief

Khalid Mashal: Khalid Mashal, based in Qatar and a member of Hamas' political bureau, is a prominent contender. He has been a key Hamas leader for decades and has led negotiations with Israel. In the 1990s, Israel attempted to assassinate him in Jordan, but he survived.

Muhammad Sinwar: Muhammad Sinwar, Yahya Sinwar's younger brother, has survived five Israeli assassination attempts. The Israeli army is actively searching for him in the Gaza Strip. A senior commander in Hamas' military wing, he has masterminded several terrorist activities against Israel. In the 1990s, he spent nine months in an Israeli prison and three years in a Palestinian Authority prison in Ramallah, from which he escaped in 2000.

Muhammad Shabana: Muhammad Shabana, a senior Hamas commander leading the Gaza and Rafah brigades, is another potential successor. Israel recently targeted him, but his death remains unconfirmed.

Khalil al-Hayya: Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas politburo official currently in Qatar, has considerable influence within the organization and is considered one of the few individuals Sinwar trusted.

Mousa Abu Marzouk and Hamas Shura Council head Muhammad Ismail Darwish are also seen as potential successors to Sinwar.

