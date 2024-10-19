SWR announces special trains for Deepavali from Bengaluru to Karwar; Check details

South Western Railway (SWR) operates special trains between Bengaluru and Karwar, and Yeshvantpur and Mangalore during the Deepavali festival to manage increased passenger traffic. These services aim to provide additional travel options and ease congestion on regular train routes.

To cater to the surge in passenger traffic during the Deepavali festival, the South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced special train services between Bengaluru and Karwar. These special trains aim to provide additional travel options and ease the burden on regular services. Additionally, it has announced two special trains from Bengaluru to Mangalore as well.

Special train details

1. Train No. 06597: Bengaluru SMVT - Karwar Special

Departure: The special express will leave Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, at 1 p.m. on October 30th.

Route: The train will pass through several key stations including Chikkabanavara, Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Bantawala, Suratkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapur, Byndoor, Bhatkala, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, and Ankola.

Arrival: The train will reach Karwar station at 4 AM the following day.

2. Train No. 06598: Karwar - Bangalore SMVT Special

Departure: The return service will depart from Karwar on October 31st at 12 noon.

Arrival: It is scheduled to arrive at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru at 4 AM the next day.

Yeshvantpur - Mangaluru special train services:

1. Train No. 06565: Yeshvantpur - Mangalore Junction Special

Departure: This train will leave Yeshvantpur at 11:50 PM on October 30th.

Route: It will pass through Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, and Bantawala.

Arrival: The train will reach Mangalore Junction at 11:45 AM the next day.

2. Train No. 06566: Mangalore Junction - Yeshvantpur Special

Departure: The return service will depart from Mangalore Junction on October 31st at 1 PM.

Arrival: It will reach Yeshvantpur at 9:15 PM on the same day.

Passengers can check further details and book tickets through the official Indian Railways website at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. These special services are expected to ease travel during the festival rush, offering more convenient travel options for commuters.

