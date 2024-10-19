'Not all that is hidden...': Son Zeeshan shares cryptic post days after Baba Siddique's murder

Following the murder of his father, Baba Siddique, and the subsequent arrest of nine suspects, MLA Zeeshan Siddique shared a cryptic message on social media. He met with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the ongoing investigation into the murder which took place outside his office.

As the probe into Baba Siddique’s murder case continues with nine arrests made so far, his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique on Friday shared a cryptic post on social media platform X. Taking to X, he wrote, “Not all that is hidden sleep, Nor all that is visible speaks.”

In a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the home portfolio in the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Zeeshan Siddique, a Congress MLA, was informed of the police investigation into his father's murder thus far.

Three people shot and murdered Baba Siddique, a prominent politician of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar and a former Maharashtra minister, in Bandra East, Mumbai, on the evening of October 12. According to the Mumbai Police, Baba Siddique was shot and killed outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office, an MLA, in Nirmal Nagar, close to Colgate Ground. Zeeshan Siddique had earlier on Thursday called for his family to receive justice and urged that his father's passing not be politicized or in vain.

Five additional persons were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on Friday in relation to the death of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. With these arrests, there are now nine suspected people in custody overall. These five people were arrested for conspiracy linked to the crime and its execution after the Crime Branch conducted multiple searches in Panvel and Karjat, according to the police, according to officials cited by news agency PTI.

The five accused were named by the official as Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), and Chetan Dilip Pardhi.

As the crime is still being investigated and security for actor Salman Khan was increased following the death of the 66-year-old NCP leader, Mumbai police got a threat letter from Khan requesting Rs 5 crore, which he said would settle his dispute with incarcerated criminal Lawrence Bishnoi. Additionally, the message cautioned that "Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique" if the demand is not fulfilled.

