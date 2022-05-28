Who is Anbumani Ramdoss, the new PMK president?

Ramadoss was unanimously selected as president at a special general body meeting held on Saturday at CPN Palace in Thiruverkadu, Chennai.

Former Union health minister Anbumani Ramadoss was elected as the president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi on Saturday. Party founder S Ramadoss's son is Anbumani (53).

Ramadoss was unanimously selected as president at a special general body meeting held on Saturday, May 28, at CPN Palace in Thiruverkadu, Chennai. Party workers and supporters had a series of celebrations in response to the announcement outside the site.

Anbumani, a Rajya Sabha MP, will succeed GK Mani as PMK president. Previously, on May 24, the party held a massive event to honour GK Mani, who had served in the top position for 25 years. Mani had been the PMK's leader 12 times since 1998. After the election, GK Mani took to Twitter and congratulated Anbumani.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the PMK was a member of the AIADMK alliance. In recent months, PMK leaders have attempted to restructure the party to retake power in Tamil Nadu in 2026. Anbumani, the PMK youth wing leader, has stated that the PMK will focus on bringing reservations to 'deserving communities' in the future.

Anbumani has been a Member of Parliament since 2004 and served as Union Health and Family Welfare Minister in Manmohan Singh's first Cabinet from 2004 to 2009.

The National Rural Health Mission was implemented during this time and Accredited Social Health Activist volunteers were included in this scheme. Anti-tobacco policies and the 108 ambulance service were also implemented during his tenure. Anbumani Ramadoss was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Dharmapuri in 2014.

Also Read: PMK's Anbumani Ramdoss accuses EPS, OPS and Jaya for Dinesh's suicide case

Also Read: Cabinet approves implementation of PMKSY scheme for 2021-26, irrigation scheme to benefit 22 lakh farmers



Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: DMK races ahead of AIADMK, looks set to form government

