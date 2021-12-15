  • Facebook
    Cabinet approves implementation of PMKSY scheme for 2021-26, irrigation scheme to benefit 22 lakh farmers

    Cabinet has approved the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for 2021-26, which will benefit about 22 lakh farmers.  
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 5:05 PM IST
    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for 2021-26. The scheme has been launched at an outlay of Rs 93,068 crores which includes Rs 37,454 crore worth central assistance to States.

    Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that the Union Cabinet has also approved implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for 2021-26. He added that the scheme will benefit about 22 lakh farmers, including 2.5 lakh SC and 2 lakh ST farmers.

    The Cabinet approved central support of Rs 37,454 crore to states and Rs 20,434.56 crore of debt servicing for loan availed by central government for irrigation development during PMKSY 2016-21.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare also told the Lok Sabha that the PMKSY was launched in 2015-16 with an objective to “enhance physical access of water on farm and expand cultivable area under assured irrigation, improve on farm water use efficiency, introduce sustainable water conservation practices, etc.”

    The government has also approved new projects under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme which is focused on the completion of 60 ongoing projects. Under the ‘Har Khet ko Paani’ policy, the Cabinet has also given its approval for 4.5 lakh hectare irrigation through surface minor irrigation and rejuvenation of water bodies, and 1.52 lakh hectare ground water irrigation in suitable blocks.

    In addition, Central funding of 90% of water components for two national projects, namely Renukaji Dam Project (Himachal Pradesh) and Lakhwar Multipurpose Project (Uttarakhand) has been provisioned.

    The two projects would provide beginning of storage in Yamuna basin benefitting six states of upper Yamuna basin, augmenting water supply to Delhi as well Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan and a major step towards rejuvenation of Yamuna.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 5:05 PM IST
